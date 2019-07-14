Electric Picnic 2019: Casa Bacardi line-up revealed and The Banquet returns

There's just under two months to go until Electric Picnic 2019 and if you're one of the 55,000 lucky enough to have nabbed a ticket (it's sold out), there's good news.

Casa Bacardi, the beating electronic heart of the Stradbally festival, has released is line-up while organisers are teasing the return of The Banquet.

Headlining Casa Bacardi this year are Detroit Swindle, Heidi and Mark Knight with support from Jasper James, Riff Shop, Tara Stewart, Boots & Kats, Magnier, Adult Store, Jimmy Rouge and more.

Acts will take to the stage across the weekend from Friday August 30 to Sunday September 1 with Heidi headlining the opening night with support from Jasper James, Adult tore, Jimmy Rouge and Get Down Edits.

Detroit Swindle will headline on Saturday with Boots & Kats as the main support act. There's also Magnier, Mix + Fairbanks, Riff Shop, and Jordan on Saturday too.

On Sundya the closing headliner is Mark Knight. Joinign the line-up for the last day will be Casa Bacardi regular Krafty Kuts, A-Skillz, Quinton Campbell and Justyna Koss.

For those who build up quite the appetite over the weekend, and fancy something a little more creative than a hotdog, there's the return of The Banquet.

Derry Clarke and Mark Moriarty will curate The Banquet at Electric Picnic 2019

L'Ecrivain's Derry Clarke is teaming up wiith Tesco finest brand ambassador Mark Moriarty to present a menu of food that's "Irish based, simple, and confident, presented in a new way".

Treat yourself to a silver service experience with five courses, also catering for vegetarians.

There's a starter of Irish smoked salmon or smoked cauliflower cigars, baked Orzo with chili prawn and fennel to start; BBQ West Cork dry-aged rib eye beef or soy glazed BBQ portobello mushroom mains; followed by salted lemon tart, pine nuts, frozen sorrel with Tuscan olive oil for dessert.

Funds raised from The Banquet will go to Temple Street and Pieta House charities.

Tickets to the Fine Dining Picnic are priced at €120 and are available via https://www.giv2go.com/thebanquet2019

