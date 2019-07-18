Electric Picnic 2019: 40 new acts announced including Charli XCX, Gerry Cinnamon, Johnny Marr, Inhaler

The six week countdown to Electric Picnic has begun and organisers are whetting the appetite for the festival with the announcement of 40 new acts.

Now Gerry Cinnamon, Johnny Marr, Charli XCX, Richie Hawtin, Richard Ashcroft, All Tvvins, Biig Piig, Brittany Howard, Cassia, and David Keenan are among the acts joining the line-up which already includes headliners Hozier, Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, The 1975.

Also performing over the weekend will be Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, James Blake, Dermot Kennedy, The Streets, Jarvis Cocker introducing JARV IS, Jess Glynne, Four Tet, Years & Years, Róisín Murphy and more.

Even more acts will be announced in the coming weeks for what promises to be the biggest Picnic ever with the addition of an entire new town, Freetown, which sees an extra 30 acres added to the Electric Picnic site.

It's an entirely new self-contained town which will be created (by the creatives behind Salty Dog, Berlinhaus, and Trailer Park) on the site formerly occupied by the Oscar Wilde campsite.

It will centre around Terminus, a new 8,000 capacity stage for electronic and dance. The town will also boast Providencia with 'Latino life down every alley-way' and, on the outskirts, there will be Spike Island, The Oasis, and Cirque.

The festival was completely sold out even before any acts were announced.

For more information check out www.electricpicnic.ie

