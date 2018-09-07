Early bird tickets for Electric Picnic 2019 sold out in record time

While many revellers are still recovering (head and pocket-wise) from last week's epic Electric Picnic festival, quite a few still had the wherewithall to snap up an early bird ticket for next year's event.

Early bird tickets have sold out in record time - just four hours - after they went on sale at 9am on Friday morning. In fact, all Early Bird, Loyalty Tickets, Family Camping, Family Campervan, and Campervan tickets are all sold out.

There have obviously been no line-up announcements yet such is the Stradbally festival's popularity that fans are willing to shell out for tickets regardless.

Last weekend saw 55,000 festival goers enjoying a jam-packed schedule of music, comedy, and more across three days.

Electric Picnic 2019 will see an increased capacity of 2,500 bringing the capacity to 57,500 over the 600 acre estate.

There will also be some brand new areas for fans to enjoy.

The next round of tickets will go on sale early next year.

Online Editors