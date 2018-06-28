Dublin PRIDE - here's what's on this weekend

Dublin Pride has been gaining momentum with an array of events this week ahead of a jam-packed weekend of celebration revolving around the annual Dublin Pride Parade 2018 on Saturday.

Dublin Pride has been gaining momentum with an array of events this week ahead of a jam-packed weekend of celebration revolving around the annual Dublin Pride Parade 2018 on Saturday.

This year's theme is 'We Are Family', chosen to tie in with the Catholic World Meeting of Families in August, which will see Pope Francis visit Ireland.

This month has seen events ranging from The Decriminalisation Monologues at Outhouse to the Rainbow Group Exhibition (running until Saturday) at Gallery Zozimus on Francis Street.

The weekend promises a decidedly celebratory atmosphere with gatherings and parties and of course the most colourful Pride parade on Satuday. Here's a quick rundown of what's on across Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

FRIDAY

7.30pm

There's a screening of the movie Pride at 24a/25 Hill St, Rotunda, Dublin 1 at 7.30pm. The funds raised go towards the Workers' Party and the fee is donation based with suggested donates of €3 or 5 for unwaged.

Dublin Pride 2017 Smithfield. Picture: Gerry Mooney

9pm

Stephen Dowling will be playing your favourite pop tunes at Pantibar on Capel Street while Nealon's, also on Capel St, will be hosting Dublin Bear Pride with DJ Aggie on the decks and Pride 666 will kick off at Street 66 on Parliament Street with Drag Madness Disco Pride with Lady Veda and Pixie Woo.

10.30pm

The George will host Glitterbomb to get you in the mood for the big day on Saturday.

True colours: Dolores Quinlan and Valerie O'Dwyer at the LGBT Pride parade in Dublin last year

SATURDAY

9am

Get in gear for the day ahead with the annual Outhouse Pride Breakfast starts at 9am at Outhouse on Capel St.

10.30am

Or if you're a slightly later riser you can pop down to the pre-parade Brunch Event 'The Party Starts Here' at NoLIta on Georges Street. Down at Youth Work Ireland on Dominick St the Pride Youth Breakfast kicks off at the same time.

Members of DublinÕs LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community attending the Dublin LGBTQ Pride Festival in Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday June 24, 2017. Photo credit: Laura Hutton/PA Wire

12 noon

The George is getting the party started early ahead of the parade...

2pm

The main event, the Dublin Pride Parade 2018, runs from Stephen's Green to Smithfield. People will be assembling from 12 noon and the parade departs 12 sharp so get there early! If you're not up for parading, Pantibar are hosting their infamous all day street party from the same time.

3pm

There's a GOLD post parade party at Outhouse - it's a non-alcohol event for all ages.

4pm

Mother's Pride Block Party kicks off at the Tivoli from 4pm while Nealon's will be hosting their free Dublin Bears El Syra Pride Pop Party from the same time.

4.30pm

There will be Pink and Madonna tribute acts strutting their stuff at Oscars Cafe Bar in Smithfield.

5.30pm

The Grand Social on Liffey Street Lower will host the Bukkake Pride Party over two rooms with eight DJs.

6pm

Oscars Smithfield will host their third tribute act of the day - George Not Michael.

7.30pm

Drop. DRAG. Gorgeous sounds promising at The Mercantile on Dame Street while The Official Pride 2018 After Party with Samantha Muma kicks off at Opium on Wexford Street. The Pink and Madonna tributes, meanwhile, will head to Oscars Christchurch.

8pm

For those who love a little rock a la Morrissey, The Beatles, Van Morrison, The Stones, The Killers, Prince, David Bowie and the likes, The Covers: Live Rock & Indie Classics will take place at Street 66 on Parliament St.

10pm

The Furry Glen - Bear Pride will be at Wiley Fox on Eden Quay while the Spinster Pride Party begins at Bad Bobs in Temple Bar. George Not Michael will be at Oscars at Christchurch.

11pm

Mother After Dark will run until 3am at the Tivoli.

SUNDAY

6pm

If you're able for more celebration after Saturday you can head to Pantibar for the Big Gay Cocktail Giveaway.

9.30pm

The George will host Pride Bingo with Shirley Temple Bar.

For more info on these events and more check out dublinpride.ie

Online Editors