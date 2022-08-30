‘Drugs are not any less illegal at Electric Picnic,’ says festival organiser as HSE pilot scheme will be in place in Stradbally

Niamh O'Flannagain, Ainhoa Segrera, Julia Razquin and Herman Keim of Ballet Ireland rehearse on stage at Stradbally ahead of this weekend's Electric Picnic festival. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Electric Picnic boss Melvin Benn has insisted “drugs are not any less illegal” at the festival as Stradbally prepares to welcome in 70,000 revellers for the first time in three years.

He has moved to clear up confusion over the HSE’s first drug-testing pilot scheme which will be in operation at the three-day event in Stradbally Hall, Co Laois this weekend.

Brought in under its new drug harm-reduction campaign, surrender bins will be placed in designated HSE tents in a bid to determine what illegal substances are being used at Irish festivals. An Garda Siochána said there will be no exemptions for anyone in possession of illegal drugs, comments echoed by Mr Benn.

“There's absolutely no amnesty whatsoever,” he told Independent.ie.

“There is an opportunity for people to surrender drugs and put them into a safe place and if they are arriving with them, I would urge them to do that but there is zero amnesty.

“If they walk past that surrender bin and are still caught with them, it’s almost worse because they have been given the chance to surrender them in that sense.”

When the HSE and the Minister for Health approached him to get on board the pilot campaign, the Festival Republic chief was “delighted” to do so.

“Ultimately, anything that makes people safer is something we should be doing. Let's not beat about the bush – drugs are still illegal. They’re not any less illegal at the EP because the HSE pilot is here,” he said.

“If the Chief Superintendent catches you with drugs, trust me, he will wheel you to the prison. He won’t hesitate, he’s very clear on that but at the same time, what we can do to help, we should do. Ultimately, the best thing to stay safe is not to take prohibited drugs, it’s not that complicated.”

A similar scheme has been piloted at events in the UK for the past number of years in order to carry out back-of-house testing and was also done away from the EP site previously.

“But anything that gets pulled in by the Gardaí gets sent away immediately to test and even in 2019, we would put drug warnings on about specific tablets that have gotten higher in strength. So in that sense, it’s not too much of a change but it's much more of a public stance on it,” added Mr Benn.

Video of the Day

A raft of changes have been brought in for the 70,000 attendees at this year’s event, including moving the main stage around to increase audience capacity.

Several new areas have been added and old favourites have been extended while the Mindfield stage has been given bigger prominence.

There has also been consideration given to the climate crisis with Heineken’s Greener Bar making its debut. The entire bar has been made out of upcycled materials while revellers are encouraged to reuse the same cup to reduce the event’s carbon footprint. Making its debut will be a Theatre Area while Ballet Ireland will feature strongly alongside a carnival tent called Fish Town, curated by Festival favourite Jerry Fish.

Making a return will be the popular Casa Bacardi stage with three days of music alongside the Comedy Tent.

Mr Benn said it’s been “three years in the making” so they had plenty of time to consider how to make the event even better for attendees.

“You would never have thought come the end of 2019 that it would be three years before we’d be able to set foot on the grass again but we’re here and I'm delighted,” he said.

“It's been a long journey and obviously I had some hopes that we would get away with it in 2021 - we didn’t - and of course we’re the back end of the season so we’re almost the last event really. It’s the most important event culturally and musically in Ireland, as far as I'm concerned. We've waited three years, it will just make it more special.”