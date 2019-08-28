Driving to Electric Picnic 2019? Don't use your sat nav

If you are one of the lucky 57,500 festival-goers travelling to Electric Picnic this weekend, the organisers and gardai have some advice on how to ensure you have a smooth journey...

Picknickers who are driving to Stradbally are advised to leave early and allow plenty of time for the journey, particularly if you're pitching a tent ahead of the festival kicking off with David Keenan on stage at 6pm and Billie Eilish following at 7.30pm.

Aisling Bonner of AA Roadwatch says, “Extra traffic can be expected around Portlaoise, and on the N80 through Stradbally throughout the weekend. As you near the festival site, carparks will be clearly signposted, so follow signage rather than your sat nav."

Motorists travelling through Kildare on the M7 should bear in mind that three lanes are now open on the motorway between J8 Johnstown and J11 M9 but the speed limit is still 80km on that stretch.

If coming from the south-east, works on the N80 near the Carlow/Wexford county bounds at Bunclody may slow you down.

For live traffic updates throughout the day, keep an eye on the AA Roadwatch Newsroom online (www.TheAA.ie/Newsroom) and @aaroadwatch on Twitter.”

The local Garda Síochána in Laois-Offaly have their usual traffic plan in place to keep everyone moving and you can view it here.

Laois-Offaly Garda Inspector Eamonn Curley adds, “We would ask people to follow the directions of Gardaí and stewards, that they follow signage for event and that they do not use sat nav.

"For more information please see Garda Síochána Laois Offaly on Facebook or follow the hashtag, #GardaSíochánaLaoisOffaly.”

Bear in mind that Friday is likely to be rainy, especially later in the evening, which will further slow traffic.

Met Eireann predicts that "rain over Atlantic coastal counties will spread to most parts during the course of the day, with some heavy falls expected in Atlantic coastal counties with spot flooding possible. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees."

Firiday night will be "very wet" which a risk of spot flooding and lowest temperatures will be 11-15 degrees.

However, the heavy rainfall over Friday night may give way to bright or sunny spells with scattered showers (some could be heavy) on Saturday with highest temperatures reaching 15-18 degrees.

It should be dry overnight on Saturday and into Sunday morning with suny spells and scattered showers over the course of the day. Top temperatures are expected to be 14 to 17 degrees.

Electric Picnic organisers advise festival-goers to pack both sunscreen and rain gear.

Online Editors