Dáithí Ó Sé plans to wear thigh high 'Kinky Boots' during Rose of Tralee live televised show

There have been many surprises on the Rose of Tralee stage in its 60 year history, but the biggest may come courtesy of the host this year.

Dáithí Ó Sé has revealed he plans to wear high-heel, thigh high boots at some point during the live televised show which will air on RTE across Monday and Tuesday night.

The move comes after 2FM Breakfast presenter Eoghan McDermott challenged Dáithí to wear the boots in order to raise money for charity.

The challenge was made as the hit musical Kinky Boots launches in Ireland and McDermott pledged €1000 to the Walk In My Shoes charity if Dáithí wears his own sexy boots live on air.

“I wouldn’t mind getting €1000 off that fella so we’re thinking if we can work it into the show,” said Dáithí at the Rose of Tralee launch.

“Now they’ve opened a GoFundMe page with over €3,000 in there now, but it has to be live on TV.”

The 2FM Breakfast Dáithí Ó'Sé Sexy Boots Appeal has already surpassed its €2000 fundraising target to hit €4,140 at the time of writing.

Asked what he would wear with his boots on the night, the presenter suggested ‘budgie smugglers’.

“We have to go for it. We just have to make sure it gets into the show naturally,” he added.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Eoghan McDermott said, "We're delighted that this massively random punt has caught people's attention. The generosity in two days is incredible.

"We know we can't invent a slot in the Rose Of Tralee, but we're hoping we can raise enough money that Dáithí can't ignore us and will strut his sexy stuff. Please keep giving, every euro helps!"

Online Editors