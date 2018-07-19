Daniel O'Donnell, Nathan Carter, Riverdance set to perform for Pope at Croke Park

The music line-up for the World Meeting of Families 2018 Festival of Families celebration in Croke Park has been revealed.

Families from 116 countries will join Pope Francis on Saturday August 25 to watch Daniel O'Donnell, Riverdance, and Nathan Carter perform.

Also on the bill are Dana Masters, Celine Byrne, The Begley Family, the Holy Family Deaf Choir & Deaftones, PAddy Moloney, The Priests, Bridgie and Missy Collins and Moya Brennan.

Hollywood actor and musician Patrick Bergin will also perform and five families will share their stories with Pope Francis.

The spectacle will also include an orchestra of more than 50 musicians, over 700 Irish, Sean Nós and contemporary dancers, including 500 from Irish dance schools across the country, a 1,000 strong choir, 100 community groups, and 300 flag bearers.

Tyrone Productions, who count Riverdance, Last Orders with Gay Byrne, and Nathan Goes to Nashville among the previous productions, will be producing the event.

The themes of homelessness, migrants and refugees, and the importance of the family will be reflected in the music and artists.

Pope Francis will also deliver an address to the families in the stadium and will hear five family testimonies from families from Ireland, Canada, India, Iraq and Africa.

The themes of the family testimonies will focus on forgiveness in family, strength in family, hope in family life, the intergenerational nature of families today and the impact of technology on family life.

Pope Francis will make a pastoral visit to Ireland for the 9th World Meeting of Families which is taking place in Dublin from 21 – 26 August. www.worldmeeting2018.ie

