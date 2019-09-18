Now in its 14th year, Culture Night has grown to become one of the most enjoyable events of the year, accessible to everyone of all ages, and boasting over 4,000 events across the country.

Culture Night 2019: Road closures, transport, events and everything else you need to know

This year Culture Night takes place on Friday September 20 and boasts the largest programme ever. There are free buses in operation in Dublin and Cork to ferry you between events, exhibitions, screenings and a wealth of other experiences. So, here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday night...

What's on?

There is a dizzying array of events on offer - over 4000 - so check out our highlights below for both adults and kids and pop on to the Culture Night website to see what's happening in your local area. Events are free but some are in high demand so booking online in advance may be essential.

Transport

Dublin Bus will be running complimentary Culture Buses which will depart every 20 minutes from bus stops along two new routes from 6pm to 11pm. The last bus will leave the starting point of each route at 10.40pm.

Dublin Bus routes for Culture Night

In Cork, Bus Eireann will also be running free Culture Night buses, departing every 20 minutes, from the Culture Stops at City Hall from 7pm to 10pm.

Routes are as follows:

Orange Route

Bus Stop: City Hall, Eglington St to Blackrock Castle

Route: City Hall > Victoria Rd. > Centre Park Road > Blackrock Castle > Centre Park Road > Victoria Rd. > City Hall

Pink Route

Bus Stop: City Hall, Terence McSweeney Quay to Collins Barracks

Route: City Hall > Lavitts Quay > Shandon > Blackpool > Collins Barracks > Summerhill North > City Hall

Green Route

Bus Stop: City Hall, Anglesea St to Wilton Road (for CUH)

Route: City Hall > St. Finbarre’s Cathedral > Western Rd. > County Hall > Wilton Roundabout > County Hall > Old Cork Waterworks > Sunday’s Well > City Hall

Road closures?

In Dublin, the Elevate at Central Plaza event on Dame Street will restul in road closures from 7pm to 11pm which will have a knock on effect on traffic. There will be three half-hour performances of the show, performed by Ireland's leading aerialists Aerial Cirque with music by composuer Peter Power and visuals by Bulgarian artist Petko Panchev, at 8.45pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Road closures will be throughout the Dame Street and College Green area which will be fully pedestrianised at the time. Access to Temple Bar will be via D'Olier Street, Westmoreland Street, Fleet Street and Aston Quay.

Road Closures will be as follows:

● Dame Street, George’s Street junction, to College Green

● No Vehicle Access to Anglesea Street from Dame Street

● No Vehicle Access from Fownes Street Upper to Dame Street

● No Vehicle Access to Foster Place South

● No Vehicle Access to Cope Street

● No Vehicle Access to Dame Street from College Green

● No Vehicle Access from Church Lane to Dame Street

● No Vehicle Access to Trinity Street from Dame Street

● No Vehicle Access to St. Andrew’s Street from Dame Street

What else do I need to know?

The Culture Night website has a comprehensive run down of everything on across the country on the night. There is also the Culture Night Podcast, with episodes exploring diversity and inclusion in hte arts and sustainability. You can download episodes from https://culturenight.ie/podcast/

Check out @CultureNight on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use the hashtags #CultureNight #OícheChultúi

Online Editors