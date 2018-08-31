Crowds descend on Stradbally as the Electric Picnic final countdown begins

Thousands are descending on Stradbally this afternoon as Electric Picnic gets set to kick off.

The eager festival-goers have been arriving on site since before noon, adhering to their mantra of; "Early bird catches the good camping spot."

Traffic is currently reported to be "very slow" both ways on the N80 to Stradbally as eager festival-goers head down to Laois for the long anticipated weekend.

It is slow coming off the M7 at J16 Portlaoise East and towards the N80 and there are delays heading north into Abbeyleix on the N77.

There are major roadworks on the two roads that lead to Stradbally which could cause delays at busy commuter times today.

With speeds of just 60km on this stretch of the M7 and the M8 shut for a portion, there can be huge tail backs.

If you are heading to the festival via the N7, bear in mind that there are reduced speed limits of place both ways between J8 Johnstown and J11 M9 as part of ongoing works.

AA Roadwatch are encouraging attendees to plan their routes accordingly.

“If you are leaving after work on Friday, keep in mind that evening rush hour delays start to pick up a little earlier and you will see increased volumes of commuter traffic from about 2.30pm onwards so factor that into your plans,” Elaine Keogh, deputy editor of AA Roadwatch said.

“Festival goers will start to make their way to the site from late morning onwards on Friday, so areas closer to the site will be quite busy.”

If you’re heading to Electric Picnic from Cork, the M8 is completely closed both ways for works between J13 Mitchelstown South and J14 Fermoy North until 8pm Friday evening. Drivers will have to divert via the Old N8 to get to the festival.

Meanwhile in Cork, it is slow heading into Middleton on the Youghal Rd and Ballinacurra Rd (R630).

