Cork Folk Festival 2019: Greenshine, Granny's Attic and Bryan O'Leary added to star-studded programme

The festival, which runs from October 3-6, will for the first time feature a traditional musician in residence, Donegal fiddle player, Liz Doherty.

More than 50 free and ticketed events will feature in the 2019 event across 40 different Cork city venues.

Festival director, William Hammond said the event had grown dramatically over the past four decades.

"Founded in 1979, the festival originated in the Phoenix Bar, now known as El Fenix.

With only 14 events on the bill that year, the festival celebrated local Cork city, Sliabh Luachra and Irish traditional and folk musicians, singers and dancers," he said.

"Now, 40 years later, we have seen the festival grow and expand into what it is today — a four-day festival showcasing the very best Irish and international folk musicians with over 50 events across the city."

Stars taking part in the festival this year include Greenshine, Granny's Attic, Bryan O'Leary as well as Matt Cranitch and Jackie Day who were on the original 1979 programme.

Also featured will be Eoin ‘Stan’ O’Sullivan, Niamh Ní Charra, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Steve Cooney, Zoë Conway, Dónal Lunny and Máirtín O’Connor.

