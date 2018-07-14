Conor McGregor became an added attraction at Longitude on eve of his 30th birthday

PIC: Relmoney/Instagram
13-07-18 Longitude Festival Marlay Park Pictured: Simon Tamyalew, Martin Millan, Ama Degbeon, Sehnou Degbeon and Livia Stoeckel all fro Germany PICTURE: Bryan Brophy / Collins Agency
13-07-18 Longitude Festival Marlay Park Pictured: Hollie Corboy, from Co.Offally Aoife Russell, Tori Foyle and Dervla Parlon all from Tipperary PICTURE: Bryan Brophy / Collins Agency
Giorgio Scuteri, Blanca Ruiz and Luke O'Connor at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Jo Archbold and Scott Fitzsimons at Three's #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections Made By Music.
Eva Bermingham at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Jade Murphy Nadia Doherty at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Rony Fevillet and Clyde Adimat at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Becky McHale and Rhiannon McCoy at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Elaria Rosney and Sinead Smith at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Grainne Twomey from Cork at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
13-07-18 Longitude Festival Marlay Park Pictured: Molly Spazzi and Linda O'Brien from Co.Clare PICTURE: Bryan Brophy / Collins Agency
Orlagh Mullins and Karen Brady at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Zoe Deignan, Lauren Rock and Katie Morgan at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
James Rogers, Pablo Santo and Rob Smyth at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Twins Ciara and Emily Barry at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Aine Finnegan at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
Baz Ashmawy and Jake King at Three's #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections Made By Music.
Holly Carpenter at Three's #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections Made By Music.
Jo Archbold, Baz Ashmawy,Jake King and Holly Carpenter at Three's #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections Made By Music.
Jack Grealish and Lauren Walsh at Three’s #MadeByMusic base at Longitude. Over the weekend a line-up of top Irish DJ collectives celebrated connections ‘Made By Music’.
13-07-18 Longitude Festival Marlay Park Pictured: Katie O'Brien and Rachael McGuckian from Dungarvan PICTURE: Bryan Brophy / Collins Agency
Conor McGregor became an added attraction at Longitude on eve of his 30th birthday
Longitude boasted a humdinger of a line-up on the first of its three days yesterday with J Cole, Migos and Post Malone headlining, but Conor McGregor managed to garner just as much attention as the top-notch acts.
Longitude boasted a humdinger of a line-up on the first of its three days yesterday with J Cole, Migos and Post Malone headlining, but
Conor McGregor managed to garner just as much attention as the top-notch acts.
The MMA star spent the eve of his 30th birthday celebrating in his own private area near the main stage at Marlay Park.
He even managed to grab the attention of onlookers away from the main stage as he celebrated with his niece.
Reports have claimed McGregor is holding off on a big birthday bash until after his court appearance on July 26.
However, it's clear he made the most of his time at Longitude where he mingled with celebs and regular punters alike.
Migos manager Rel Money wished him a happy birthday on Instagram while another video showed him sparring with one of them.
Aside from McGregor, Post Malone also made quite the impression with festival goers, with many fans taking selfies with the star.
He was also spotted singing The Aul Triangle backstage.
Malone was previously sang it for a J1 student backstage after a gig in San Diego, so it's clearly his party piece for Irish fans.
Today's line-up boasts Travis Scott headlining, Diplo, Tyler The Creator, as well as Irish talent Reggie Snow, Chasing Abbey and brilliant Soule while Sunday will see Solange and Sampha take to the stage.
The annual festival is now in its fifth year and around 16,500 people are expected to attend each day this weekend.
There are still limited tickets available for Sunday on Ticketmaster.ie.
