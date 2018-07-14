Longitude boasted a humdinger of a line-up on the first of its three days yesterday with J Cole, Migos and Post Malone headlining, but Conor McGregor managed to garner just as much attention as the top-notch acts.

Conor McGregor became an added attraction at Longitude on eve of his 30th birthday

The MMA star spent the eve of his 30th birthday celebrating in his own private area near the main stage at Marlay Park.

McGregor at Longitude mixing with the peasants pic.twitter.com/FhYYkj1xqi — Keif (@GymAppelle) July 13, 2018

He even managed to grab the attention of onlookers away from the main stage as he celebrated with his niece.

Reports have claimed McGregor is holding off on a big birthday bash until after his court appearance on July 26.

However, it's clear he made the most of his time at Longitude where he mingled with celebs and regular punters alike.

Migos manager Rel Money wished him a happy birthday on Instagram while another video showed him sparring with one of them.

Aside from McGregor, Post Malone also made quite the impression with festival goers, with many fans taking selfies with the star.

He was also spotted singing The Aul Triangle backstage.

Unexpected appearance from Conor McGregor at longitude last night 🙌 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Te5HzIYqc — louise (@louisebee860) July 14, 2018

Malone was previously sang it for a J1 student backstage after a gig in San Diego, so it's clearly his party piece for Irish fans.

Today's line-up boasts Travis Scott headlining, Diplo, Tyler The Creator, as well as Irish talent Reggie Snow, Chasing Abbey and brilliant Soule while Sunday will see Solange and Sampha take to the stage.

The annual festival is now in its fifth year and around 16,500 people are expected to attend each day this weekend.

There are still limited tickets available for Sunday on Ticketmaster.ie.

#thenotorious #longitude A post shared by Beamish Dowling (@beamishdowling) on Jul 13, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

