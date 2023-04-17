‘Capitalism really popped off today’: Coachella fan goes viral after sharing extortionate price of burrito and iced coffee

KBong of Stick Figure performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Photo: Getty

If the price of a pint in Temple Bar is enough to make you go on the dry, wait till you hear what they’re charging at Coachella.

A TikTok video about the extortionate food and drink costs at the uber-hip California music festival has gone viral.

In footage that has been liked hundreds of thousands of times, TikTok user Jackie Tanti told her followers: “Just so you all know, these two coffees and two burritos cost us $64. Capitalism really popped off today.”

That is equivalent to approximately €58.

The California-based festival has just finished its first weekend, and will return from Friday April 21 to Sunday April 23, with the same artists performing at both shows.

This year, the festival is headlined by Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny on each Friday, K-pop girl group Blackpink on each Saturday, and enigmatic R&B star Frank Ocean on each Sunday.

Also among the lineup this year are a number of British exports including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, SG Lewis, Idris Elba, Charli XCX, Yungblud and more.

Weekend two general admission tickets are on sale on the Coachella website for $549 (€500). VIP tickets cos $1,069 (€973).

Another TikTok user named Yvette shared what she ate in a day at Coachella and how much it cost.

According to Yvette, a double vodka with Red Bull cost $26, curly fries with chilli and cheese cost $24, a bánh mì cost $22, and a BBQ mac and cheese also cost $22.

After revealing that she bought three drinks that day, Yvette commented: “And yes I’m a fool for paying $78 for three drinks.”

One viewer said: “You could literally buy an entire bottle of vodka for $26.” Another said: “Whenever I feel bad about how much I spent in a day I like to watch these videos to feel better.”

Meanwhile, TikTok user Shane Yang revealed that chicken tenders and fries cost $18.50, a tuna poke bowl cost $20, and pad thai with tofu cost $18.

One viewer commented: “That’s a robbery $18.50 for chicken tenders.” While another asked, “Were the tenders good at least because I’d expect them to be the greatest tenders I ever ate.”

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen talking and embracing at Coachella this weekend.

In response, celeb spotters shared their excitement at the apparent romantic reunion.

The singers previously began dating in July 2019 after spending years as friends, but they announced the end of their relationship in a joint statement in November 2021.