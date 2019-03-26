Dublin will play host to a brand new festival this summer, as well as three open air concerts on the capital's coast.

Brand new festival and three open air concerts announced for summer

Love Sensation, taking place across the weekend of August 17 and 18 boasts Lily Allen, Clean Bandit, Gossip amd Kelis among its headliners.

Other acts on the bill include Soulé, Horse Meat Disco, Kelly-Anne Byrne, Andy Butler, Daithí & RuPauls Drag Race Icons: Monet X Change, Naomi Smalls, Jujubee, Laganja Estranja and Sonique.

The new music and arts festival, which is aimed at the LGBT+ community and their friends, comes courtesy of Dublin club Mother and MCD and will also feature Mother DJs and will be hosted by Panti Bliss.

Love Sensation

The festival is the brain child of Mother founder Cormac Cashman, "We’ve wanted to run a music festival for years, something that caters to our community and focuses on inclusivity, fun, good music, good times and sound people."

The festival comes after nine years of success with Mother's wonderful Pride Block Party. Tickets go on sale Friday 29th March at 9am. Super early bird tickets cost €96.25 including booking fee.

Also this summer there will be three open air concerts at Dun Laoghaire Pier across the June bank holiday weekend.

The line-up is impressive with Deacon Blue, Basement Jaxx DJ set, and Stereo MCs playing on Friday May 31, Madness, Lightning Seeds, and Something Happens taking to the stage on June 1 and Primal Scream, The Charlatans and Fun Lovin' Criminals headlining on June 2.

Early bird tickets (Friday May 31 - €39.90, Saturday June 1 - €49.90, Sunday June 2 - €39.90) for all 3 summer concerts at Dun Laoghaire Pier will go on sale this Friday 29 March at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Online Editors