Bord Bia Bloom festival is back on schedule for summer 2022

Good news for gardening enthusiasts – Bloom festival is back and is set to enjoy a bumper year in terms of popularity.

Bord Bia announced today that the annual event, which was on a two-year hiatus due to Covid, will return to the Phoenix Park Dublin from June 2 to June 6.

Now in its 16th year, the outdoor festival which was run as a virtual #BloomAtHome event in 2020 and 2021, will return with a vengeance this June bank holiday.

With consumer spend on gardening reaching a record €1.2bn during the first year of the lockdown, the Irish horticultural industry has been thriving and demand for tickets to Bloom is expected to be huge. However, the expected daily number of visitors will be capped.

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said she was “delighted” that the event would be park in the park this year.

“The festival is the perfect opportunity for the public to experience and sample the very best of Irish horticulture, food and drink directly from our world-class designers, suppliers and growers, as well as engage with important topics like sustainability, biodiversity, and mental health through beautiful floral design, expert talks and family-friendly exhibits,” she said.

“The entire team is looking forward to welcoming both new and returning visitors back to the Park for the first time in two years.”

Mike Neary, Director of Horticulture at Bord Bia said that new gardening enthusiasts have emerged over the past two years as many people discovered the mental and physical benefits of gardening for the first time.

“With restrictions now lifted, the sector will continue to harness this increased consumer interest in gardening and what better place to do so than in the magnificent surrounds of the show gardens and horticultural features in the Phoenix Park,” he said.

For this year’s festival, entries are now open to gardening and community groups from all over Ireland to apply for the popular Postcard Gardens category. These are small, 3mx2m plots that can be used to represent a club, locality or special person from a community.

Early bird tickets are now available to buy now from bordbiabloom.com until March 27 with prices ranging from €15 - €18. Members of the public are being advised to buy their tickets ahead of time to avoid disappointment with entry free to two children under 16 who attend with an adult.