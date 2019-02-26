Body & Soul first acts announced

Boutique music festival Body & Soul has announced the first raft of acts.

Modeselektor, The Blaze and Santigold are headlining the 10th edition of the festival in Ballinalough Castle, Co Westmeath at the end of June.

Wyvern Lingo from Bray, Co Wicklow, Dublin-based The Murder Capital and Talos - AKA Eoin French from Cork - make up some of the Irish contingent.

Princess Nokia, Kate Tempest and Mano Le Tough are also part of the lineup.

More music, culture, comedy and well-being elements of the festival from June 21 to 23 will be announced later. Tickets costing €199 are on sale now.

Online Editors