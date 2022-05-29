Bloom 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s flower festival

Ireland's biggest gardening festival Bloom is just around the corner and it is back with a bang after it was held virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The outdoor festival, which is now in its 16th year, will take place from June 2-6 in Dublin's Phoenix Park and we have all the information that you need to know.

The annual festival held by Bord Bia isn’t just every garden enthusiast's dream day out, it’s a fun day that all can enjoy as there is an abundance of food, drink and activities that can be enjoyed.

Where does it take place?

The festival is hosted in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

What date and time?

It takes place between Thursday, June 2, and Monday, June 6 from 9am until 6pm every day.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster here. It is €25 for an adult day ticket and two children under the age of 16 can go for free per adult.

Is there car parking?

Yes, there are two car parks on site. The green car park serves M50 Traffic from Castleknock, White's Gate and all other Phoenix Park entry points and the red car park serves Cabra, NCH and the main gate city traffic.

A car parking ticket is €5 and they can also be bought online.

What to do when you are there - The Show Gardens

Of course, the main attraction at Bloom is the show gardens, which showcase work by Ireland’s top garden designers.

There are three different types of Show Gardens at the festival - small, medium and large. The 2022 festival aims to celebrate the role that outdoor spaces can play in promoting positive mental and physical health.

It will also feature the importance of living more sustainably and protecting biodiversity.

The two large gardens are the Green Cities Europe Garden, which was designed by James Purdy, and the Hit Pause, The Caragh Nurseries Garden which was designed by Andrew Christopher Dunne.

There will also be a super garden on the days, details of which are yet to be announced.

The Postcard Gardens

The Postcard Gardens, which are just 2m x 3m, are gardens that have been designed by charities, schools and community groups across the country.

Those that were lucky enough to be picked to create their garden design at the festival have showcased many creative ideas.

This includes Ard Scoil La Salle in Raheny’s sustainable ‘bug hotel’ garden and the Dublin Samaritan’s Forest of Hope.

Food and drink

There are a few different options for food for both breakfast and lunch, including The Bloom Bistro, the Seafood Terrace, The Garden Restaurant and The Phoenix Café.

There will also be 80 food producers at the festival including Glenisk yogurt, Rye River Brewing beer, and Feighery’s Farm beetroot juice.

Activities and events

For budding chefs, Neven Maguire is holding a workshop on the Saturday and Sunday for eight to 14-year-olds on how to create some simple and fun dishes.

There will also be a number of other family-friendly events, including Paddy Courtney’s Buzz About Bees and Scientific Sue’s Science of Bubbles Show.

The Quality Kitchen Stage

If you are a foodie, the Quality Kitchen Stage is the place for you to be.

Over the five-day event, there will be 24 cookery demonstrations and Ear to the Ground presenter Helen Carroll will be on hand to interview all the chefs.

The chefs include Rory O’Connell, Catherine Fulvio, Fiona Uyema, Edward Hayden, Gary O’Hanlon, Shane Smith, Mark Moriarty, Brian McDermott and JP McMahon.

Shopping

For the shopaholics, there is plenty of opportunities to pick up some new bits at the festival.

The Irish Craft Village will showcase the very best of Ireland’s handmade talent while you can create your very own show garden by picking up some new flowers at the Q-Mark Plant Village.

There will also be 160 exhibitors at the Grand Pavilion, which includes Diamond Furnite, Curry’s Electrical and Gardenia.