If you've just about recovered from Electric Picnic but are not quite ready to wave goodbye to festival season, there's one last hurrah happing on Achill Island next weekend.

Battle for the Lake on Achill Island – 6 reasons why the last festival of the summer is the best

Battle for the Lake is in its eighth year so it's well established, but still maintains its unique, boutique vibe, offering something a little different to your regular party in a field.

Located on the banks of Lake Keel, the setting is simply spectacular, whatever the weather.

Here are six reasons to pack a poncho and head west to Mayo for the weekend of September 28-30th...

Watersports

PureMagic brings top class international surfers to Ireland every May and now world Redbull King of the Air and Dutch Free Style Champion Kevin Langeree will perform his daredevil moves on the board for Battle for the Lake. He'll be giving demos on the lake as well as treating fans to a DJ session. Kitesurfers from Ireland and abroad will also all congregate for the finale of the Irish Kitesurfing tour.

If you'd rather get involved than simply watch, you can book adventures from yoga to stand-up paddle, kayaking, surfing and fitness classes.

Seclusion

Switch off your phone and succumb to the wilderness - you're really getting away from it all on Achill so make the most of the seclusion.

Line-Up

Aside from the surfing, there's a really great musical line-up this year with Will Barber, Daithi, Aindrias De Staic & The Latchikos, Attention Bebe, Sina Theil, Bianco Sporco and many, many, more. There are three stages and 25 bands and there's a comedy tent with Mark Cahill, Billy De Courcey, Joe Dowlin and more.

Family-friendly fun

There's a dedicated area for families during the daytime with bouncy castle, fun fair rides, games, music, kite workshops, and a kiddie disco while a surprise guest DJ will keep the tunes coming.

The Burning Lake Show

As night falls on Saturday there will be fire performers and fireworks above the water. Viewing areas are sheltered so you won't get sopping wet.

It's a steal

It's one of the most affordable festivals you can find in Ireland. The daytime schedule is completely free until 5pm while weekend passes for the evening cost just €45. Tickets on the door are €30. Under 12s go free.

For more info check out www.battleforthelake.com

Online Editors