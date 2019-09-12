If you're just emerging from your post-Electric Picnic daze about now, you may be ready to contemplate one last festival before winter descends.

Battle for the Lake 2019 on Achill Island: Mundy and Daithi headlining music and watersports festival

Battle for the Lake is returning to Achill Island in Co Mayo for its tenth year from September 27 to 29 offering watersports alongside its music line-up.

Taking place against the backdrop of Keel Lake, the festival boasts headliners Mundy (who also headlined the very first festival) and DJ Daithi while Stolen City, a three piece from Dublin, also feature among the line-up alongside Junior Brother, Beef Supreme, TBL8, Lypton Village, Tommy McGovern, Graham Sweeny, Swiftie and Faraway Martin.

There is also a comedy line-up and the day schedule (until 5pm) of the festival is free with an area dedicated to families with bouncy castle, fun fair rides, games, music, a kite workshop and a kiddie disco.

Battle for the Lake

A surprise guest DJ will play on the banks of the lake across Saturday and Sunday and on the lake itself, spectators will be treated to surfing demos from Dutch Free Style Champion Kevin Langree.

At night there will be a night show. The Burning Lake will see fire performers and fireworks above the lake. There are tents for shelter so you won't be completely exposed to the late September elements.

Tickets: Online weekend passes from €50, at the door from €55. Online one night passes from €35 and at the door are €40. Under 12s go free.

Online Editors