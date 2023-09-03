Barry Egan: Queen of Electric Picnic Aisling Bea has thousands laughing their faces off during raucous set

If comedy truly is the new rock ’n roll, then its undisputed queen was Aisling Bea last night at the Electric Picnic in county Laois.

The comic from down the road in Kildare rocked the comedy stage. She had everyone in knots of laughter for over an hour.

It was one of the funniest hours I’ve ever spent.

She told the crowd that she was a bit tired.

“I’ve been breast-feeding,” she said.

“I have a new boyfriend. “

“And we’re doing a lot of night-feeds at the moment and I’m absolutely wrecked.”

“Do you know that first year? I’m up all night.”

“There’s a lot of judgement when you do it in public, I find. There’s a lot of judge-y bitches out there!”

“He’s a musician,” she went on.

“I think I have picked up the wrong crystal one day because I have manifested so many musicians for the last few goes. Honestly, there has been a drummer and a saxophone player. It’s like if you put a sea-shell up to my vagina it sounds like the slow din of a music festival in the background.’”

Aisling Bea then does the sounds of a music festival in her most private part for anyone who isn’t sure at the Electric Picnic music festival last night.

She also has a bit of advice “for anyone thinking of going out with a saxophonist. A little tip. Don’t take his penis and go [makes sound of saxophone playing] ‘DAT DA DA DAT DAT DA DA DA!!!!!!’”

Cue 4,000 rolling with laughter in county Laois at an imaginary saxophonist’s penis and Aisling Bea pretending to play it.

“He won’t find it as funny as you think he is going to,” she explains. “And when you do it the second time before this time longer - ‘DAT DA DA DAT DAT DA DA DA DAAAA DA DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!’ – he won’t like it. But it is worth it for the look on his face.”

Aisling Bea

She follows this, as only Aisling Bea could perhaps, with an observation on men’s “pathetic faces when you take off your bra. They’re like [dons infantile man’s voice], ‘Mammy!!!! Feed me!’ The power of it. They’re like: ‘Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!’

Then it’s back to her new boyfriend. “I think he’s a keeper. We moved very fast because he’s also a Pisces and he’s also got ADHD. How lucky are we! And also we’re both artists. He’s a musician. And I’m a professional model.

“If one person laughs at that joke, I swear to God, I will search down your ancestors and disease them all!”

“So my boyfriend and I are moving at what scientists call ‘lesbian speed’. After month one, we went to America and went to an ice-hockey match…”

The gags were mostly at her own considerable expense.

The star (who told The Guardian in June that she “rebuilt my bathroom around my Bafta” award in 2020) said that when she goes to nightclubs her favourite dance move is “the slut drop.”

Though this intricate piece of choreography comes with complications for her back, her knees, and her body in general.

In other words when she drops down on the dancefloor like Beyonce she has a habit of not being able to get up again. Least not with the same spectacular vigour that she went down.

“I used to be able to bounce to the ground and bounce back quicker than a male celebrity accused of sexual assault,” she said.

“And there I was out on my night out - then it was ‘Oh, Jesus, my back!’ ‘Oh, I might have to get an oul’ Air n’ B or something!’ I had to get up very slowly – vertebrae by vertebrae until my neck comes up at the very end. . . “

Cue 4,000 people laughing their faces off.

Aisling said that when she dies she wants her Instagram algorithms to speak at her funeral because they seem to know her the best.

"All of my Instagram handles are one of two things: women talking about ADHD and what it is really like and videos involving what you can do with a lemon and some baking soda with a Beyonce song singing about you’re not going to break my soul.

“I’m not sure it’s what Beyonce intended.”

Going to a nightclub on a recent trip to America got a reaction from a door-man that was not what Aisling intended either.

“My friend, who is three years younger than me, went in first and I was i-Ded and she was told, ‘Go on in.’” she recalled.

“And I’m in my mid-to-late-twenties, to-early-thirties-to-late-thirties,” says Bea who was born on March 16, 1984.

“So, I showed him my passport and the door-man looks at me and says: ‘Wow! Still rockin’ it!’”

Aisling dropped the microphone last night at Electric Picnic to indicate her indignation and shock at the door of a US disco.

“Still f***ing rockin it!!!! Who the hell would you say that to?”

Aisling Bea, being Aisling Bea, had, of course, the answer to that question.

“The only person I would say ‘Still rockin’ it’ to would be a 98-year-old lady on her death bed who had was saying: ‘Do you know one time I f****ed Mick Jagger in the back of a van…’ And you’d be like, ‘Still rockin’ it.’ Not little ol’ me going into a nightclub with my pal! I was ready to make a citizen’s arrest.”

Aisling Bea in Greatest Days (Photo: Breakout Pictures)

This was almost as upsetting, she went on, as the fact that her mother sold the family home recently, and Aisling is now “pretty much an orphan.”

Suddenly before the sale she was forced to emotionally take in the small details of her childhood home.

“You don’t really take in the details of all the things until it is time to box them up. You take a picture off the wall that you never truly looked at before and the wallpaper behind it is yellow – and you thought the wallpaper was brown in that room.”

And then there’s the old Dolmio spaghetti jar. She can remember the day that they got it.

“We managed to collect 57 coupons with a lasagne kit to get four euros off this spaghetti holding jar,” she remembers, before her memory of her old family home turning to “a trouser press from the 1990s.

"My mother’s house is like a museum to the early 1990s. So, this trouser press, in only 45 minutes [laughs], would iron your trousers. And the thing only took up 2 square metres of space in the house. . .” She wasn’t finished.

“I’m not sure if this is showing that I was a bit well to do but we had not one but two aerial photos of our house.”

She addressed the younger members of the crowd: “You don’t know what they are You don’t know why they existed. You’ll see them in your granny’s. They were before Google Maps. You had these men going around taking photographs. I remember the day the first time the man came into the house to ask about it. I said: ‘Mammy, give that man money! We had the opportunity to see what the roof looks like …from the point of view of a bird. They are just like us, mammy, but instead of arms they have wings and they have been looking at us for years. And now we know what they see.’ And two years later the man came back – technically that job now would be called a pervert! – and he took a picture of our new septic tank.”

She also recalled of her childhood (the Observer once pointed out that she was “raised by women, eight aunts, one nun – her father died when she was three”) and how her mother refused to buy Dairylea lunchables because she “thought it was a waste of plastic.”

“So, to the shame of the whole family, she would buy big packs of cheese and big packs of ham,” she remembers.

“And we would get like scone-cutters and make our own Dairylea lunchables. Do you know that ham with the face on it? He was like [does almost happy face of poor animal.] I used to think that was how the pig died. Like someone had told him a joke. ‘You’re going to see the rest of your family!’ ‘Finally!’ Pffft! “ Aisling makes the sound and actions of a poor pig being killed so that she and her sister can eat him.

“Then they made a ham out of his head….”

She said that because she now lives in England, people don’t understand the jobs she used to have in Ireland. She says she wasn’t allowed in London to put on her curriculum vitae that she had a job as an altar girl.

Aisling Bea Interview

“People don’t think it’s a real job. I think they think it’s all just glamorous people and loads of sex. But it’s actually a lot of hard work, guys. A lot of dishes to be done, Masses to be done, bells to be ringing!”

“Big shout out to my servers! My altar people!” Aisling got all hip-hoppy before telling a story that once heard will never be unheard for 4,000 people sitting on the grass in a big muddy field in Stradbally last night…

“Cut to me in the oul’ church,” she begins.

“We had this lovely man called Jack. He used to look after the church in Kildare. He was a real nice guy. He was like a character in the movies, always sweeping away. I thought he wasn’t that dusty. But one day he said to me, ‘Do you want to take home some bodies of Christ?’”

“I was like, ‘Do you know what, Jack? Do I want to take home some bodies of Christ!’”

Aisling smiles to indicate that she very much did want to take home some bodies of Christ.

She breaks off for a moment to explain “because I can feel a ripple of panic in the crowd”.

“They weren’t transubstantiated. Don’t worry. They hadn’t been blessed. They were only bread at that point. Tiny little rounds of bread.

“So, Jack gave me a giant plastic bag of bodies of Christ. And I brought them home. Me and my little sister Sinead got all the bodies of Christ and we cut out our ham and we cut out our cheeses and we made Dairylea lunchables out of our bodies of Christ.”

“We called them Cheeses Christ.”