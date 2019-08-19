Barking up right tree: Dogs enjoy big day at first festival
It was a dog day afternoon at the Dog's Trust headquarters in north Dublin yesterday as more than 1,000 people brought their pooches to the charity's inaugural family festival.
Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin and his partner Helen Goldin brought along their four-legged friend Kayla to the celebration of all things canine at the first-ever Dogs Trustival at the charity's re-homing centre in Finglas.
They were also celebrity judges in a competition in which dog owners recounted poignant stories of how their dogs have enriched their lives.
The fundraising event was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the centre which has rescued and re-homed thousands of abandoned and otherwise rescued dogs and puppies.
And even though it was raining cats and dogs yesterday afternoon, the marquees set up kept the rain off so the four-legged guests were free to mingle without having to shake off otherwise soggy coats.
Instead, they took part in training displays and canine games and posed for doggie selfies in a special 'pawtrait' booth.
A dedicated team of 'canine agony aunts' was also on hand to dole out sage advice to dog owners, while artists also exhibited their canine-inspired works in the 'Museum of Modern Bark'.
Irish Independent