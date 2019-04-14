Baby discos and seaweed baths: Introducing Kaleidoscope - Ireland's first-ever family camping festival
Could this be Electric Picnic for kids?
Ireland’s first-ever family camping festival will kick off this June, complete with a baby disco.
Created by Electric Picnic organisers, the three-day camping festival will be headlined by Bell X1, Tom Odell and Wild Youth.
Kaleidoscope will span three days, host acts over 16 stages and will offer a special programmes tailored to children as young as four.
Tailored to bring new experiences to the "festival-going family" the weekend is packed to the brim with activities such as adventure sports, seaweed baths and hot tubs.
It will take place in Russborough House in Blessington, County Wicklow from June 28th-30th, with dates carefully aligned for when schools finish for the summer so that families can move ‘classroom to campsite’.
"We wanted to create a festival that caters to these festival goers, but also extend its appeal somewhat, so it is also of interest to the older sibling in the family or teen and families have a festival to go to once their kids are over 12," said festival director Melvin Benn.
View this post on Instagram
KALEIDOSCOPE 2019 tickets go on sale Tuesday morning at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie Choose the option to suit you and your family this June 28th–30th. We cannot wait to welcome and host you all!! We're THRILLED with the reaction to our first music announcement yesterday, and we have SO much more to share with you all over the coming weeks and months. It's going to be a very special weekend in most incredible setting of Russborough House and Parklands. Our festival is for EVERYONE, from 1 to 100+, so we'll ensure you all stay entertained. Feast your eyes on everything you can expect. We have lots more news and details to share. We've also got a lot more special secrets which we'll share in good time. Join Us and start the Summer in style. ☀️🌈☀️🌈☀️🌈☀️🌈☀️🌈☀️ More information available at www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie #KALEIDOSCOPE19
"From the many years of catering for families at Electric Picnic we have learnt what really works," he added.
Event organisers have urged for performance artists, sponsors, volunteers and craft market operators to get involved in the festival via their website.
"As the dad of two wonderful children (7 and 9) I wanted to take everything that inspires me about the land we’re lucky to live in and put it on a stage," added creative director Richard Seabrooke.
"I wanted to prove to them, their friends and families across the country that we live in the most incredible time," he said.
Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday at 9am, with a three-day camping ticket for adults costing €125.75.
An early bird offer is available until May 1, 2019 and includes a family ticket (two adults, two children under 18 years of age) for €105.75
View this post on Instagram
This is THE BIG FIELD at KALEIDOSCOPE 2019, set in the most incredible landscape at Russborough House and Parklands. Here will play host to 4 music stages, the SCRUMDIDDLYUMPTIOUS Festival of Food, Artisan Food Vendors, The Living Library and lots more fun entertainment and activities for Everyone. Step to the right to enjoy the Main Stage arena and the Vintage Carnival. Step left to be enthralled and inspired at WONDERLAND, our multistage spoken word areas, and step even further and enjoy nature walks, character trails and much, much more. And not even half of what you can expect across the site over the weekend. Join Us for our first Carnival of Colour June 28th–30th. Tickets on sale 9am Tuesday at www.ticketmaster.ie www.kaleidoscopefestival.ie #KALEIDOSCOPE19
Online Editors