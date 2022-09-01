Jessie Morrissey and Clare O'Gorman from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, at Electric Picnic in 2019 at Stradbally in Laois

It has been three years in the planning after being put on ice by the pandemic. But it looks like the wait will be worth it for the record 70,000 revellers dining out on the new and improved Electric Picnic festival this weekend.

About 15,000 more music fans will make the pilgrimage to Stradbally in Co Laois this week for what is traditionally the last hurrah of the summer festival scene.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Electric Picnic this weekend.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Keely said unfortunately the unsettled weather will come in just as festival-goers are driving down to the festival on Friday

Road closures and traffic info

The R427 from Money Cross to Stradbally will be closed completely to facilitate the traffic management plan for the Electric Picnic. Local Access will be maintained, and appropriate signage will be in place to divert traffic along the alternative route.

This year's weekend headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Megan Thee Stallion, along with home-grown favourites Snow Patrol, Picture This and Dermot Kennedy.

Electric Picnic boss Melvin Benn has insisted “drugs are not any less illegal” at the festival as Stradbally prepares to welcome in 70,000 revellers for the first time in three years.

With Electric Picnic back after a two-year Covid hiatus, some famous habitues share their festival highlights

For decades the average festival might offer a weak brew or else pints of warm beer. But now revellers might opt for a variety of hot and cold brews including the classic Espresso Martini.