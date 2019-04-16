50 new acts announced for Body & Soul 10th anniversary festival

More than 50 new acts have been announced for the tenth anniversary of Body & Soul festival.

More than 50 new acts have been announced for the tenth anniversary of Body & Soul festival.

Among the new additions to the line-up are Mashrou’ Leila, The Black Lips, King Kong Company, Confidence Man, TPM, Chymera, Moxie, FEET, Molly Sterling, and Junior Brother.

Also announced today are Proper Nicro NV, Sing Along Social, PrYmary Colours, Kitt Philippa, Æ Mak, Just Mustard, happyalone, EMBRZ, and more.

They join the previously announced Modelselektor (Live), The Blaze, Santigold, Kruder & Dorfmeister, Princess Nokia, Kate Tempest, Mano Le Tough, Talos.

The independent festival, which takes place annually on the summer solstice weekend (June 21-23) at Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath, prides itself on its holistic and sensory offerings as much as its eclectic line-up.

There will be hidden art installations, immersive theatre experiences and outdoor spoken word performances in the woods.

Soul Kids will also have activities for children while some of Ireland's most celebrated artisan gourmet food producers will provide sustenance at Food on Board.

The Sanctuary also has a programme of world music, performance, spiritual reflections, activists and discussions with massage therapists, leading yogis, sound healers and more as ewll as the Spa where you can indulge in seaweed baths, wood-fired hot tubs, Baloinese steam treatments and more.

Last year the sustainability-friendly festival became the first ever Irish festival to receive a HighLY Commended from the Greener Festival Awards.

Weekend tickets for Body & Soul are on sale via Ticketbooth on www.bodyandsoul.ie. Limited spring release tickets are now on sale for €199.50 plus booking fee. A limited number of Campervan passes are currently on sale priced €70.

Family Tickets are available for those wishing to stay in the dedicated Family Campsite with children aged 12 and under. Check out the website for more information.

Online Editors