Felicity Kendal reveals her partner was treated in hospital for coronavirus

Felicity Kendal has said her partner Michael Rudman has been treated in hospital for coronavirus.

It was a “scary time”, the actress reportedly told the Camden New Journal.

She added: “I think I can speak for a lot of people about the fear being huge, and the frustration being a real hardship.

“That feeling that you don’t know what state your loved one is in, and knowing you still can’t go and see them – it’s not like anything you’ve experienced before.

“It was just such a scary time.

“Michael is in his 80s.”

The Good Life actress, 74, said she could tell the hospital staff “were at their wits’ end”.

“I thought of their distress at having to be mother, father, grandfather – and look after people who are seriously ill,” she added.

“And they are in some ways as isolated as the patients.

“It’s not just going the extra mile – they are running a marathon every day.”

Kendal said patients’ “support system has been taken away” amid the pandemic.

PA Media