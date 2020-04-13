Fearne Cotton enjoying ‘simple’ life and family time in lockdown

Fearne Cotton said ‘we have to remember that recovery will happen’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Fearne Cotton has said that she is enjoying “keeping it really simple” and spending time with her family while in coronavirus lockdown.

The TV presenter added that while she thinks that there are some positives to the pandemic, we will “all have a lot of recovery to do after this”.

She told Grazia: “This experience isn’t going to be the same for everyone.

Fearne Cotton said 'there will be bits of this lockdown that are special' (Matt Crossick/PA)

Fearne Cotton said 'there will be bits of this lockdown that are special' (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Of course there are people struggling to keep their businesses afloat, and people who have lost family members.

“But for many of us, there will be bits of this lockdown that are special, and that we will miss – I truly believe that.

“I know that I will miss this weird unique time with my family, staying home and keeping it really simple.”

The full interview is in Grazia (Grazia/PA)

The full interview is in Grazia (Grazia/PA)

She added that she does not think life will “ping back” to normal once the crisis is over.

Cotton said that if she had not gone through hardship for a “couple of years” while she was younger, she would not be where she is today.

“I think, after all this is over, we have to remember that recovery will happen, and it will bring good things, even if it takes a little time,” she said.

