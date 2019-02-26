Fans worried as Emmerdale teases Rhona Goskirk addiction storyline

Rhona Goskirk was at risk in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale as the show’s writers teased a new storyline that would see the recovering addict spiral back into dependence.

Last week Goskirk (Zoe Henry) was crushed under hay bales by her boyfriend Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) in an accident on the farm.

She was then told by doctors she would need to undergo a hysterectomy to remove fibroids in her womb, leaving her unable to have children.

Zoe Henry plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap (Ian West/PA)

The vet had previously become addicted to painkillers following a back injury and now faces relapsing after once again gaining access to the drugs.

At home facing the full pain of her injury, Goskirk kicked Barton out because she no longer felt worthy of him given she would not be able to have his children.

In the final moments of the episode, Goskirk spotted an unclaimed prescription from her doctor.

It was for stronger painkillers and the look on her face suggested she was contemplating using it.

Viewers reacted online with a mix of horror and exasperation. Some were sympathetic to the vet’s plight, and were grateful she had friends and family who might keep her from relapsing.

I'm loving how caring everyone is being towards Rhona. She deserves it #Emmerdale — The Woolie Weekly (@WoolieWeekly) February 26, 2019

Others threatened to switch off, bored by what they said was just another expected downturn in Goskirk’s life.

Rhona back on the tablets! Can't take another round of her addiction. Once was more than enough. #Emmerdale — Andi5008 (@Andi5008) February 26, 2019

#Emmerdale oh no not another drug fueled sesh from rhona.. please God no.. it was bad enough first time around — Brian Thompson (@Brian00459417) February 26, 2019

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

Press Association