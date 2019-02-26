Entertainment

Tuesday 26 February 2019

Fans worried as Emmerdale teases Rhona Goskirk addiction storyline

The recovering addict faces risk of relapse after being prescribed painkillers.

Zoe Henry plays recovering addict Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale (Isabel Infantes/PA)
By Alex Green, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Rhona Goskirk was at risk in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale as the show’s writers teased a new storyline that would see the recovering addict spiral back into dependence.

Last week Goskirk (Zoe Henry) was crushed under hay bales by her boyfriend Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) in an accident on the farm.

She was then told by doctors she would need to undergo a hysterectomy to remove fibroids in her womb, leaving her unable to have children.

ipanews_c02bd251-6368-455b-afa1-595cd4496f85_embedded221074146
Zoe Henry plays Rhona Goskirk in the ITV soap (Ian West/PA)

The vet had previously become addicted to painkillers following a back injury and now faces relapsing after once again gaining access to the drugs.

At home facing the full pain of her injury, Goskirk kicked Barton out because she no longer felt worthy of him given she would not be able to have his children.

In the final moments of the episode, Goskirk spotted an unclaimed prescription from her doctor.

It was for stronger painkillers and the look on her face suggested she was contemplating using it.

Viewers reacted online with a mix of horror and exasperation. Some were sympathetic to the vet’s plight, and were grateful she had friends and family who might keep her from relapsing.

Others threatened to switch off, bored by what they said was just another expected downturn in Goskirk’s life.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.

Press Association

