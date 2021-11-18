Famous faces star in Channel 4’s new film promoting difference in the UK

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Greg Davies during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith and Taskmaster’s Greg Davies are among the famous faces starring in Channel 4’s new film which celebrates diversity and “weirdness”.

The film, titled Altogether Different, features more than 30 celebrity broadcasters and up-and-coming talent from some of the channel’s popular shows to promote the collective differences of everyone in the UK.

The film opens with a twist on the film rating system by classifying viewers W for Weird and TV presenter Davina McCall saying “You’re weird, I’m weird… There’s nothing normal about this place or anyone who lives here.”

Channel 4 said the film aims to encapsulate their public service remit by showcasing how the broadcaster champions difference and tries to reflect the diversity of the whole of the UK through its content.

The film’s cast also includes comedian Rosie Jones, The Last Leg’s Adam Hills, Stath Lets Flats’ Jamie Demetriou, Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud and paralympian Libby Clegg.

Steph McGovern, who hosts Steph’s Packed Lunch, Channel 4 News presenters Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Liam Dutton, Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn and First Dates’ restaurant maitre d’ Fred Sirieix also all appear in the short film.

Altogether Different will launch on air on November 19 ahead of Gogglebox and will be broadcast across Channel 4’s linear, digital and social channels.

This news comes amid discussions surrounding the potential privatisation of Channel 4, which is publicly owned and receives its funding from advertising.

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief marketing officer at Channel 4, said: “Altogether Different reflects why Channel 4 was created – to authentically represent unheard voices and the cultural diversity of the UK.

“This film is an entertaining celebration of our collective differences as something that unites us all, and reminds viewers that Channel 4 is the number one destination for the diverse, distinctive British content that they love.”