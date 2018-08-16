Famous CBB fans have mixed feelings about new line-up

Former Celebrity Big Brother star James Jordan has given his seal of approval to the new crop of housemates.

Jordan, who was previously a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, was among the stars sharing their thoughts as the new series of the Channel 5 programme kicked off.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley, ex-Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, American reality TV bad girl Natalie Nunn, rogue trader Nick Leeson, kidnapped model Chloe Ayling and Love Island star Gabby Allen were among the new contestants.

Jordan, who appeared in CBB in 2014, tweeted: “I have to say @bbuk I don’t know a lot of them but I feel this is going to be a great series. Lots of strong characters and lots of FAKES!!

“Which means GREAT TV #CBB.”

Comedian and actor Ricky Gervais joked: “Shit. Was really hoping the final housemate would be a hungry tiger. #CBB.”

Morning TV presenter Eamonn Holmes also aired his opinions, referencing TV psychic Sally Morgan.

He tweeted: “You don’t have to be Psychic Sally Morgan to feel the Energy in the #CBBUK House … and I’m sensing not all of it is Good!”

Tweeting about Nunn, whose name he got wrong, he added: “Yeah I mean you American Bad Girl Natalie Young. Look out here comes Trouble.”

Another former CBB star, comedian Jim Davidson, was less impressed at the calibre of stars entering the TV lock-up.

He tweeted: “What a dodgy bunch.”

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent star Paul Manners shared his support for former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne.

He tweeted: “I’ve known Dan Osborne for years and had the pleasure of playing charity football alongside him multiple times; he’s awesome. Best of luck mate. #CBB.”

Appearing to tweet about Rodrigo Alves – the Brazilian TV personality who has spent £500,000 on cosmetic surgery – Loose Women panellist and broadcaster Kaye Adams tweeted: “#cbbuk don’t mean to be rude but I think this guy might have had some work done.”

Allen’s former Love Island co-star Olivia Attwood tweeted: “Rooting for ya hunny @gabbydawnallen #cbb.”

Attwood also questioned Ayling’s presence on the show, writing: “Does being kidnapped make you a celebrity? Is that a mean thing to say not sure on that one #cbb.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5.

