Family man Aidan Turner on focusing on the most important things

Aidan Turner has revealed that he wants to do the work that he is passionate about and “thankfully there’s stuff around for me."

Back in January, the 38-year-old Dubliner and his wife, the American actress Caitlin Fitzgerald, became parents. The private couple did not announce the birth and have not revealed the baby’s sex since.

Turner, the son of an electrician father and an account mother, grew up in Clondalkin and attended the Gaiety School of Acting, where his confidence grew “quite quickly”.

In 2015 he landed his breakthrough role in the historical drama Poldark. The show ran for four seasons and achieved huge numbers on Netflix.

Since then he has landed several movie roles, the most high profile of which was in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy.

As a young actor Turner said he and his friends enjoyed the London nightlife, but nowadays it’s lights out early.

"It was the coolest thing, hanging out with cool actors and going to bars and trying to live this hedonistic lifestyle that the artists were living. And I still had the energy every morning to go to work,” he said.

“I don’t go out at all anymore. I’ll be home by nine o’clock or in deep trouble for sure. Hangovers just aren’t worth it these days,” he told The Times.

He added: “The sleepless nights are a real thing. There’s a huge shift for sure. I think every man will understand what I mean by that.”

Turner met his wife on the set of the 2018 film The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot and last year they were married in Italy.

The film and his 2021 mini-series Leonardo, based on the life of the Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci, did not receive universal praise.

When discussing the mini-series, Turner said in the interview: “It did get kicked around in the press a little bit. I had no qualms about that. It was a fear I had going in and discussions we had about where the narrative might go, but it was always going to be difficult when you try to change history on a TV show. And there’s no need. He has a very, very interesting life, Leonardo, we don’t need to fictionalise elements of it, I don’t think.”

Meanwhile, the actor has a number of exciting new projects coming out in the near future.

Turner stars in a new ITV psychological thriller called The Suspect. In it he plays a psychologist called Joe O’Loughlin who is suspected of killing a former patient.

“Certainly The Suspect feels like a very grown-up role for me and the genre and the tone of the piece too feels like I’ve sort of broken into a different place,” he says in the Soho Hotel in central London before its press screening.

“The scripts that are coming in now, they tend to be like that. Maybe it’s being a dad, maybe it’s just being that bit older, but there has been a shift of late, which is great,” he said.

For Turner, with so much to focus on outside of work now, he said taking time to choose the projects which interest him is the most important thing.

“It’s worth waiting for the right thing,” he said.

“I have a child and I don’t want to work as much and I really only want to do the work that I’m passionate about and thankfully there’s stuff around for me."

He added: “I’ve done a lot of costume drama and supernatural shows or science fiction and that kind of thing. I’ve kind of done that for now. More contemporary pieces, especially a psychological thriller like The Suspect — these are shows that I really watch," he told The Times.