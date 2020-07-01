Family Fortunes returning to TV screens with Gino D’Acampo as host

Family Fortunes will return to TV screens for the first time in 18 years, with Gino D’Acampo stepping in as host.

The well-loved game show originally ran on ITV from 1980 to 2002 and was fronted by stars including Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves and Les Dennis.

The new series will keep the classic format, with families playing for the chance to win “big money” by guessing the most popular replies to survey-based questions posed to 100 people.

Expand Close Les Dennis previously hosted the game show (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Les Dennis previously hosted the game show (Ian West/PA)

It will also feature two celebrity specials with some famous faces and their families hoping to secure funds for their chosen charities.

Chef and TV star D’Acampo said: “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

The new series – from Thames, part of Fremantle – will feature 10 hour-long episodes.

Based on the US game show Family Feud, the Family Fortunes format has aired in more than 67 territories worldwide over the past 44 years.

Thames managing director Amelia Brown said: “Family Fortunes is one of the most iconic and funniest gameshows around, and I’m thrilled we get to bring it back on ITV.

“Gino will be an incredible and brilliantly unpredictable host and we’re delighted he’s taking the reins. What better time is there to bring back this family-based extravaganza.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, said “Family Fortunes is one of ITV’s best-known gameshows and we can’t wait to see Gino host it. He’s perfect to put a smile on the faces of a brand-new audience.”

PA Media