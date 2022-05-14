Fair City celebrates its 5,000th episode this Sunday with dramatic incident

Nora is led away to hospital by paramedics as Doug hangs his head in shame. Photo: RTÉ.

Ireland’s longest running drama series Fair City will celebrate its 5,000th episode on Sunday with a dramatic storyline.

The show, which has run since September 1989, will mark the milestone with much-loved character Nora Keogh, played by Ruth Hegarty, being knocked down in an incident at Molloy’s Car Garage.

Fair City has been a mainstay and ratings generator for the national broadcaster for decades, only briefly interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Sunday’s instalment, Ray, querying where parts are that were on order, leaves Doug to keep an eye on a car that is being held in place by bricks.

Tending to the car, Doug removes the bricks only for it to begin to roll out of the garage.

Sadly, Nora is in the wrong place at the wrong time, and is knocked down.

Doug becomes consumed with guilt due to what happened to Nora but will he own up to what happened, or will he be hailed a hero?

Fair City has aired on RTÉ continuously since 1989, only halted for five months by the Covid-19 pandemic from April to September 2020.

More than one million people tuned in for the programme’s launch and it still regularly sees ratings of between 300-400,000, rising for special episodes.

There are currently four episodes per week, which has been the case since 2001.

Video of the Day

The 5,000th episode will air tomorrow at 8pm on RTÉ One.