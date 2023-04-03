Extraction 2 trailer: Chris Hemsworth returns in action-filled Netflix sequel
Extraction 2 trailer: Chris Hemsworth returns in action-filled Netflix sequel
Latest Entertainment
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies aged 96
The Equalizer 3 trailer: Denzel Washington returns for another round as Robert McCall
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite for Eurovision party
Moose wanders into a movie theatre in Alaska
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Latest NewsMore
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ that Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Allegations of ‘suspicious’ articles in Duke of Sussex statement
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Britain’s Prince Harry says press intrusion led to ‘bouts of depression and paranoia’
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’
Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships
Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive'
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’