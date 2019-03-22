Ex-Kiss trio joke listeners should expect gaffe-filled debut on Radio 1

Rickie Williams, Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges have admitted there is a risk they will forget which station they work for when they debut on BBC Radio 1.

The trio – who hosted the Kiss 100 Breakfast Show until last year – jokingly warned listeners to prepare for a gaffe-filled first show on Monday April 1.

Asked what fans should expect, Williams replied: “A lot of f*** ups, a lot of pressing the wrong button and probably saying the wrong station.”

He said the trio have no intention of imitating previous presenter Charlie Sloth’s style.

Sloth hosted the 9pm-11pm weekday slot as well as Saturday night’s The Rap Show on Radio 1 and 1Xtra but left the station in October, earlier than planned, following a foul-mouthed outburst at an awards ceremony.

Williams said the incoming trio are “completely different” and their show will not be “comparable” to Sloth’s.

He praised Sloth for his work at the BBC but said their show will be “more about us and what we can do”.

He said: “We know Charlie. We’ve known Charlie for a long time and Charlie did amazing things at the BBC.

“But this is more about us and what we can do. I don’t look at it like we are doing Charlie’s old show.

“I look at it like, we’ve been asked to come on to Radio 1. This is our chance to do what we are good at.

“If we were trying to do (Sloth’s show) The 8th with Rickie, Melvin and Charlie then it would be comparable, but we’re not trying to do that.”

Odoom added: “It’s a completely different show and we are completely different entities.

“No-one would ever compare us as presenters to Charlie Sloth. We are completely different.”

Their two-hour programme will run Monday-Thursday from 9pm on both Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

Odoom said presenting after the watershed will allow the trio to deal with “edgier” topics.

Speaking about the opportunities of the late night slot, he said: “Freedom my friend. We’re allowed to talk about stuff we were not usually allowed to talk about doing the breakfast show.

“Obviously, there were young people listening.

“In terms of stories it will be similar thing, but I think it will be a slightly edgier perspective on things.”

