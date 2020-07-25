Ex-Today presenter John Humphrys reveals he is ‘not a fan’ of Boris Johnson

Broadcaster John Humphrys has started declaring his political views after three decades working on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Former Today programme presenter John Humphrys has revealed he is “not a fan” of Boris Johnson.

Mr Humphrys was a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme for more than 30 years until he stood down last year, and has since taken up presenting a weekly show on Classic FM and work as a columnist.

Having had to keep tight-lipped about his personal views for three decades due to the state broadcaster’s impartiality rules, Mr Humphrys is now free to divulge his true feelings, including about the Prime Minister.

I've not been a fan of Johnson... I can say that now, I couldn't say that a year ago, could I? John Humphrys

During an interview with Times Radio, due to be broadcast on Sunday, Mr Humphrys was asked whether he had voted for the current Number 10 incumbent.

“No, I didn’t vote for Johnson,” said the combative interviewer.

“I’ve not been a fan of Johnson… I can say that now, I couldn’t say that a year ago, could I?

“I don’t trust him. Apart from anything else, I don’t trust him and you have to be able to trust politicians.

“There’s a lovely old Welsh expression, I’m not allowed to use it because this is public broadcasting, but he’s full of something; something and wind.

“He’s great at the bluster bit but he’s not too good when it comes to delivering.”

Expand Close Ex-Today presenter John Humprhys said he did not admire the Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ex-Today presenter John Humprhys said he did not admire the Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Mastermind presenter said he could not see that the Conservative Party leader had “gained” from his upbringing and private school education.

“His background is, for somebody like me… a working class boy and all that, anathema,” he added.

“You know, he had all the benefits, all the advantages of going to the finest school in the world, if that’s what Eton really is… and a wonderful university, all the rest of it.

“I can’t quite see what he gained from all that. He’s not a man I hugely admire, let’s put it like that.”

But the Daily Mail columnist said it was “complete rubbish” that he had a dislike for all politicians.

He added: “I mean, they are people and some of them are jolly good people who go into politics to try to make the world a better place.

I voted remain and felt fairly strongly about it John Humphrys

“And some of them are tossers, just like the rest of the human race.”

Mr Humphrys reiterated during the interview that he voted Remain during the 2016 European referendum, an admission he first made in his autobiography published last year, A Day Like Today.

Despite facing complaints that he was guilty of pro-Brexit bias during his Today tenure, he told Times Radio about how, after growing up in the post-war period, he had become convinced a common market would help sustain peace between nations.

“I voted Remain and felt fairly strongly about it,” he continued.

“But obviously I hope it didn’t show. I did my job, I hope, which is to question both sides with equal vim and vigour and all the rest of it.”

PA Media