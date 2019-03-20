Ex On The Beach has been cancelled following the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis.

Ex On The Beach cancelled following death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis

The TV personality had taken in part in filming for the MTV show, which was due to air later in 2019.

Thalassitis, 26, was found dead in North London on March 16, sparking calls for those suddenly thrust into the public eye by reality TV shows to be given better mental healthcare.

MTV has decided to pull the 10th series of its own reality show, Ex On The Beach, which starred the late celebrity and semi-professional footballer Thalassitis.

A spokeswoman for MTV said: “We were very sad to hear the tragic news about Mike Thalassitis and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Last year, Mike took part in filming for the next series of Ex On The Beach, which was due to air on MTV later in the year.

“In light of the news of Mike’s death, we have decided not to broadcast the planned 10th season of the show.”

Thalassitis became well-known following his time on 2017 series of the ITV competitive dating show, when he was given the epithet “Muggy”.

This should be a massive wake up call, I feel sick, reach out, sometimes to the most confident friend 🙏🏼 we can only learn & try to change 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/L2fsYx1d6A — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) March 16, 2019

His death has prompted calls from the likes of Sheridan Smith and Montana Brown for increased care to be offered to reality TV stars who find themselves launched into the limelight.

Speaking at The Spectator Health Summit in London, Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “I am very worried about the support for the mental health of contestants on reality TV shows.

“The sudden exposure to massive fame, I suppose, can have significant impacts on people and I think that it is a duty on any organisation that is putting people in the position of making them famous overnight, that they should also look after them afterwards.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police was released following the news of Thalassitis’s death.

It said: “Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9, at 9.28am on Saturday, March 16 to reports of a man found hanged.

Mental illness is a serious disease. I’m cooped up in my bed, just trying to fathom why Mike did this? Why he didn’t say something. Why he thought this was his only way out. I really am so confused. I feel so sad, I’m so sorry darling I didn’t do more. Miss you so much 💙 — MONTANA ROSE BROWN (@MontanaRoseB) March 17, 2019

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.

“At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police are in the process of informing the man’s next of kin.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Thalassitis, who was of Cypriot descent, was born in Edmonton and played for clubs including St Albans and Chelmsford.

Samaritans is available 24/7 every day of the year, to listen and offer support to anyone who is struggling to cope.

People can contact Samaritans by phone, free of charge, on 116123, via email at jo@samaritans.org or can visit www.samaritans.org to find details of their local branch.

