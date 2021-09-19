Everything you need to know about the cast of Kin: The main characters in the hit RTÉ drama

The Kinsella family have taken the first hit in what is going to be an all-out war with the Cunningham cartel in RTÉ’s new crime drama Kin.

Teenager Jamie Kinsella was gunned down towards the end of episode one and his father Jimmy was also injured in the shooting, while his uncle Mikey escaped unscathed.

This occurred due to Eric (Viking) stoking the flames with the Cunningham’s by firing gunshots at Caolán Moore, who’s bedded in with the Cunninghams.

As the plot develops and characters deepen, Independent.ie have compiled a list of the main players in the show.

Frank Kinsella is the head of the family, he is played by Aidan Gillen. Frank is the old, cool head, keen to avoid a war with the Cunninghams, knowing he and his crew would be wiped out if they go toe-to-toe.

His nephew Jimmy (Emmet Scanlan) is the apparent second in command with a taste for violence and is the husband of Amanda (Clare Dunne). Amanda runs a car dealership which cleans the clan’s money.

Their son Jamie (Cian Fitzsimons) was murdered in episode one. The couple also have another son, Anthony (Mark McKenna Jr).

Mikey Kinsella (Charlie Cox) is Jimmy’s brother, newly-released from prison and trying to keep his nose clean so he can gain access to his daughter Anna (Hannah Adeogun). From discussions among other characters in the show, Mikey is a man not to be messed with, despite his unassuming air.

Then there is Eric, who goes by the name Viking and is played by Sam Keeley. Eric is the volatile member of the clan, regularly seen snorting cocaine and making rash decisions. He’s the son of Frank but appears out of favour due to not being able to control his emotions and actions.

Eric’s partner Nikita (Yasmin Seky) is a worker for Frank and the clan, and covered for Eric in episode one by lying to Frank, telling him Eric hadn’t left her side all night when he went out to try and kill Caolán Moore.

Moore (Lloyd Cooney) is an upstart dealer for Eamon Cunningham who is muscling in on the Kinsellas’ turf.

Cunningham is the top dog. Played by Ciarán Hinds, he controls the drug trade in Dublin and supplies all the dealers. He has close to complete control and is tightening his grip around the capital’s criminals. He and Frank have done business for years but he is changing the rules of the game to favour himself and this is what initially causes trouble.

As the show develops, it’s likely other Kinsella characters, such as Jimmy’s father Bren, will make their presence felt. But as episode two draws near, it’s all eyes on Amanda and what she will do after the murder of her son.

Kin continues tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ One with catch-up on RTÉ Player.

