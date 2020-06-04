Everything you need to know about Bafta-nominated Chernobyl

Drama Chernobyl leads the nominations at the TV Baftas, with 14 nominations across the television and craft awards.

The series about the explosion at the nuclear power plant received three nods at the TV awards, including leading actor recognition for Jared Harris and a supporting actor nod for Stellan Skarsgard, as well as a best mini-series nomination.

It also picked up 11 craft nominations, with recognition for costumes, directing, writing, music, editing, production design, casting, visual effects, sound and photography.

– What is it about?

Chernobyl tells the story of the nuclear disaster that occurred at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in northern Soviet Ukraine in 1986, one of the worst man-made catastrophes ever.

The series focuses on the men and women who sacrificed everything to save Europe from disaster.

– Who is in it?

The five-part series, created by Craig Mazin, stars Harris as Valery Legasov, Skarsgard as Boris Shcherbina, Jessie Buckley as Lyudmilla Ignatenko and Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk.

It also features Paul Ritter, Robert Emms, Sam Troughton and Karl Davies.

Expand Close Emily Watson in Chernobyl (Sky/HBO) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emily Watson in Chernobyl (Sky/HBO)

– What has been the reaction?

The series has been widely acclaimed and won a string of Emmys, including outstanding limited series. Harris, Watson and Skarsgard were also nominated for acting prizes.

At the Golden Globes, the show won best limited series and Skarsgard won the best supporting actor prize, beating Fleabag star Andrew Scott, while it was named best new drama at the National Television Awards.

PA Media