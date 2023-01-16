Eve Hewson to receive rising talent gong at Oscar Wilde Awards in California

Irish actor Eve Hewson will be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards in California next month.

Hewson (31) will receive the Wilde Card Award at the Santa Monica awards ceremony, which is hosted by the US-Ireland Alliance annually.

The Wilde Card Award is bestowed on rising Irish or Irish-American talent in the film industry. It was previously announced that fellow Irish actresses, Kerry Condon and Jessie Buckley, will also be honoured at the event.

Saoirse Ronan was the first recipient of the accolade in 2010.

The event will be held on March 9 at Bad Robot, the Santa Monica production company of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath

Trina Vargo, President of the US-Ireland Alliance, said that “the Wilde Card has been used to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be.”

Hewson, who is second eldest of U2 singer Bono and human rights activist Ali Hewson’s four children, can next be seen starring as the lead of John Carney’s Flora and Son, which will have its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

She currently stars in Apple TV+’s hit dark comedy series Bad Sisters, which recently received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Drama Series. Adapted by and co-starring Sharon Horgan, the Dublin-set series has been renewed for a second season.

In 2021, Hewson starred in Netflix’s highly rated limited series Behind her Eyes. She also received rave reviews for her performance in Claire McCarthy’s mini-series The Luminaries which debuted in summer 2020 on BBC.

The Coronas will perform at the awards event, Ms Vargo confirmed. The band’s seventh album, Time Stopped, was released in October, and went straight to number one on the Irish album charts.