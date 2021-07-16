| 21.2°C Dublin

Evan Davis says he has ‘no obvious symptoms’ of Covid after testing positive

He tested positive earlier this week.

Evan Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Expand

Close

Evan Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Evan Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Evan Davis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Evan Davis has said he has “no obvious symptoms” after testing positive for coronavirus after returning to his presenting duties on BBC Radio 4’s PM.

The journalist, 59, revealed he had tested positive for Covid earlier this week.

He has been presenting the programme from home since Thursday while he self-isolates.

Davis said during Friday’s episode of PM: “I’m a double vaccinated case of relatively light symptoms, no obvious Covid symptoms.”

On Tuesday, Davis said he was “living the story” after surge testing in the area where he lives revealed he had the virus.

He added he has “a record of assiduous mask-wearing and I’m weeks beyond my second vax”.

“Haven’t sat indoors at a bar or restaurant since March 2020,” he added.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy