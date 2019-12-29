Eva Longoria pays tribute to ‘deep friendship’ with Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria paid tribute to Victoria Beckham and their close friendship as the pair enjoyed a post-Christmas stroll in the countryside.

The stars have been friends for years and former Desperate Housewives actress Longoria has apparently been spending some time with the Beckhams in the Cotswolds over the festive season.

On Sunday, she posted a picture on Instagram showing her and Beckham wearing sunglasses and wrapped up in warm coats and boots.

“Best Xmas ever!” she wrote.

“Here’s to wishing everyone deep friendships that span over years and years!

“Love you @victoriabeckham #family.”

Beckham recently revealed that Longoria was a godparent to two of her children.

The Spice Girl-turned-designer shared a snap of the baptism ceremony for Harper and Cruz, showing them with their godparents – Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents,” she said.

“We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses.”

PA Media