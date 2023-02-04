Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Everything you need to know about this year’s Liverpool event

Here is all you need to know about this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision: Where is it being hosted?

Liverpool Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

This years slogan for the event is “United by Music” demonstrating the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Host City Liverpool to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music bringing communities together.

Why Liverpool?

Traditionally, the winning country of the previous year hosts the next contest, however, given the ongoing war in winning country, Ukraine, this is not feasible.

Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue; the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists; infrastructure; and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022.

When is it?

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is on Saturday, May 13.

The Semi-Finals will take place on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11.

Who is presenting?

To be announced; but speculation surrounds AJ Odudu and Rylan Clark

Who is representing Ireland?

Wild Youth. The band is made up of four friends, Conor O’Donohoe (keyboard/vocals) and David Whelan (vocals/guitar), Ed Porter (guitar/vocals) and Callum McAdam (drums), who came together in 2016 in Dublin.

How many will participate?

26 countries will participate, putting forward an act each.

Who won last year?

Kalush Orchestra were the winners with their song Stafania, an ode to a mother, which became the first Eurovision winning song to feature a rap.

This was a special win as Europe and Australia came together to deliver a clear message: the general public got behind Ukraine in overwhelming numbers, bulldozing the scoreboard with a total of 439 points.

Video of the Day

This was an incredible feat given the maximum haul possible is 468.

Who hosted last year?

Turin, Italy hosted the 66th Eurovision Song Contest, following rock band, Måneskin’s win in 2021.

Where can I buy tickets?

More information on tickets will be released towards the end of February.

There are actually nine shows that can be watched live – so pick your ticket carefully.

To be the first to know when Eurovision Song Contest 2023 tickets go on sale, you can sign up to the official Eurovision Song Contest newsletter and subscribe to their social media channels.

What are the nine shows?

First Semi-Final: Tuesday 9 May: Live TV Show [Tuesday 9 evening]; Jury Show [Monday 8 evening]; Family Show [Tuesday 9 afternoon].

Second Semi-Final: Thursday 11 May: Live TV Show [Thursday 11 evening]; Jury Show [Wednesday 10 evening]; Family Show [Thursday 11 afternoon].

Grand Final: Saturday 13 May: Live TV Show [Saturday 13 evening]; Jury Show [Friday 12 evening]; Family Show [Saturday 13 afternoon].

The Jury Show is a full run through of the show that takes place the night before the televised version. It’s when the international juries cast their votes for the participants. Audiences can stay for a randomised version of the qualifier/points reveals, as the presenters practise for different scenarios.

The Family Show is a full run through of the show that takes place earlier in the day of the Live TV Show; it serves as one final rehearsal for the artists and crew, and as the name suggests, it’s much more convenient for those who wish to bring younger Eurovision fans.

The Live TV Show is exactly that: a live television show. Audiences across Europe (and Australia) will get to cast their votes to add to the Jury scores.