Eurovision: ‘Gutted’ Lesley Roy ‘extremely grateful’ for chance to represent Ireland despite semi-final exit

Lesley gave an energetic and barefoot performance of 'Maps' in front of 3,500 fans at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena.

Lesley Roy has said she is “gutted” to have exited the Eurovision at the semi-final stage in Rotterdam last night.

She represented Ireland with Maps and gave an energetic and upbeat performance that was well received by fans but did not earn one of the 10 qualifying spots for Saturday’s final.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine advanced to Saturday’s final.

Roy took to the stage seventh and there was a delay before her performance. The Balbriggan native said she is “still a little confused” about how cameras broke down just before she was due to perform live on stage.

“Gutted and still a little confused as to what happened on the production side, with cameras breaking before we started, but I’m extremely grateful for having represented my country, my family and the LGBTQ community,” Roy said on Instagram today.

The Dubliner performed most of her track while running barefoot on a treadmill behind stage props and then across the stage. Irish presenter Marty Whelan was bowled over by Lesley’s showing, declaring: “Balbriggan will be proud after a fantastic performance.”

Roy thanked the “dream team” behind Ireland’s Eurovision entry, and while some people may not have understood the overall performance, the team believed it was the right thing to do.

“I’m blessed that I had such an amazing team with me; Michael Kealy and RTÉ allowed me to work with a dream team of creative directors and backing vocalists.

“We built something different because I believed that is what people wanted but there was always the risk of people not understanding it.

“I gave it my all for over a year and now I'm happy and proud to move on to my next adventure with my amazing wife,” Roy said.