Eurovision 2022: How Ireland voted, who voted for Brooke and voting irregularities investigated

Eurovision 2022 had it all.

Drama, competition and the fairytale ending for Ukraine as they took a massive chunk of the public vote to win the competition with ease.

Eurovision ‘22 was not without its fair share of controversy with voting irregularities which prompted the organisers to issue a statement while the votes were being tallied on Saturday night.

Voting irregularities

The European Broadcasting Union said an analysis of jury voting yielded “certain irregular voting patterns” concerning six countries during Thursday’s second semi-final - in which Ireland’s Brooke Scullion performed.

“In the analysis of jury voting by the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) pan-European voting partner after the Second Dress Rehearsal of the Second Semi-Final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, certain irregular voting patterns were identified in the results of six countries.”

“In order to comply with the Contest’s Voting Instructions, the EBU worked with its voting partner to calculate a substitute aggregated result for each country concerned for both the Second-Semi Final and the Grand Final (calculated based on the results of other countries with similar voting records).”

The EBU said it takes any “suspected attempts to manipulate the voting at the Eurovision Song Contest extremely seriously” and has the right to remove such votes in accordance with the Official Voting Instructions.

Despite all the controversy, the expected result prevailed and Ukraine were crowned champions, with its winning performers declaring they are “back on the frontline Monday”.

Who Ireland voted for

Eurovision, as is always the case, released the scores of individual nations to allow for analysis. It’s no surprise Ireland gave Ukraine (12) the highest number of public votes, followed by Poland (10), Lithuania (8), Moldova (7), and the UK (6). Then Spain (5), Norway (4), Sweden (3), Romania (2) and Serbia (1) finished out Ireland’s public preferences.

Ireland’s jury voting panel gave Ukraine just three points with Spain topping the poll, followed by Sweden, the UK, and Czechia.

Ukraine won 94pc of all possible public votes they could have garnered, landing a whopping 439 points from a maximum of 468. In comparison, they landed just 41pc of jury votes.

Who voted for Ireland

Brooke Scullion gave an energetic and upbeat performance during Thursday’s semi-final but it did not achieve the required amount of votes to progress to the final. In fact, of the 18 semi-finalists on Thursday, Ireland finished 15th, with just 47 votes, despite many feeling it was Ireland’s best entry for years and warranted a place in the final.

Our closest neighbours UK were the kindest to Ireland’s entry, giving ‘That’s Rich’ the maximum 12 points in the public vote, while Australia gave eight points and Spain gave seven. Israel and Malta each awarded Ireland three points as Belgium and Czechia gave one point each.

The juries were less kind to Ireland with only four countries giving points, Australia being the most generous with six. Estonia’s jury gave Ireland four while Belgium and Cyprus again gave one point each.

