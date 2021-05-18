Eurovision 2021 preview: Lesley Roy hoping to map out Ireland’s road to Eurovision glory

Lesley backstage at the Rotterdam Ahoy arena, putting the final touches to her preparation ahead of her semi-final performance.

Lesley Roy will begin her quest to end a 25-year drought for Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest when she takes to the stage in Rotterdam this evening.

Two years to the day since Duncan Laurence landed the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest for the Netherlands in Tel Aviv, the Balbriggan native will perform her song ‘Maps’ in the first semi-final tonight.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the event did not go ahead last year and the 2019 winners will host the 39 competing nations at Rotterdam's Ahoy arena over three nights.

Lesley, 34, will take the stage seventh of 16 acts tonight in the first of the event’s two semi-finals, held on Tuesday and Thursday, before the final on Saturday night.

The Balbriggan native will look to land one of the 10 final spots up for grabs tonight.

Originally slated to perform her song ‘Story of My Life’ last year, the singer-songwriter decided to write a new song for 2021, ‘Maps’.

The entry was released on YouTube in March and has been well received, with over 1.1m views. The single was also released on Spotify, where it has garnered over 1.25m streams in a short period of time.

With coverage of the event on RTÉ2 and BBC4 beginning at 8pm, Lesley is likely to take the stage between 8:30pm and 8:45pm, with coverage of the semi-final spanning three hours. People wishing to view the full, uncut coverage of all performances can do so on the Eurovision’s Youtube channel.

The first semi-final is believed to be the tougher side of the draw, with hot favourite Malta’s entry ‘Je Me Casse’ to contend with.

Lesley will perform after Australia - who are on fifth - but do so from the other side of the world. With it deemed too risky for their delegation to travel across the globe for the contest, they will perform live from their native land instead.

Covid-19 has caused minor issues to the competition with the Poland and Iceland camps recording positive tests since they arrived in Rotterdam.

Ahead of her performance tonight, Ms Roy told Morning Ireland that the reality of representing Ireland was “starting to hit home” and said she was “bawling” at the postcard video which will precede her live performance.

Should Lesley make it through to the final on Saturday, Ireland will be one of 26 nations vying for Eurovision glory.