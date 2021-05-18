Eurovision 2021 live: Lesley Roy delights fans as she rocks Rotterdam with Irish entry ‘Maps’

Lesley Roy gave an impassioned performance of Ireland’s Eurovision entry in tonight’s semi-final.

The Balbriggan native took to the stage just after 8.30pm and gave an energetic performance of her song ‘Maps’.

The Dubliner performed most of her track while running barefoot on a treadmill behind stage props and then across the stage.

But it was the thousands of fans in attendance at Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena who were left breathless by her performance.

Irish presenter Marty Whelan was bowled over by Lesley’s showing, with the RTÉ presenter declaring “Balbriggan will be proud after a fantastic performance”.

The BBC’s Eurovision Twitter account also approved of Lesley’s efforts.

"Lesley Roy is putting Ireland on the Eurovision map with this performance,” the British broadcaster said.

🇮🇪 Lesley Roy is putting Ireland on the #Eurovision map with this performance 👌 pic.twitter.com/U0n65EOD9C — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 18, 2021

Lesley will hope to be one of ten finalists chosen from tonight’s 16 acts. The results of tonight’s semi-final will be known by 10pm.

The first semi-final is believed to be the tougher side of the draw, with hot favourite Malta’s entry ‘Je Me Casse’ to contend with.

‘Maps’ was written by Lesley and Philip Strand, Emelie Eriksson and Lukas Hällgren specifically for the competition, with her 2020 entry ‘Story of My Life’ released as a single rather than re-entered in this year’s competition.

‘Maps’ was released on YouTube in March and has been well received, with over 1.1m views. The single was also released on Spotify, where it has garnered over 1.25m streams in a short period of time.

Covid-19 has caused some problems to the competition already, with the Poland and Iceland camps recording positive tests since they arrived in Rotterdam.

Should Lesley make it through to the final on Saturday, Ireland will be one of 26 nations vying for Eurovision glory.

Ireland have won the competition a record seven times, but have not captured the coveted prize since Eimear Quinn in 1996.