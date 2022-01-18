Euphoria star Angus Cloud reveals Irish family connections and how he almost moved here before lucky break

A star of HBO’s hit show Euphoria, Angus Cloud, is a name on many people’s lips at the moment.

Not many people know, though, his full name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey and his family are from Ireland.

Cloud portrays lovable drug dealer Fezco alongside the likes of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Dominic Fike in the hit HBO show.

Cloud, who was approached randomly to audition for the role while walking through New York City, told the Wall Street Journal in 2019 that he was planning to move to Ireland before his big break.

“I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.” The plan was just to “live out there, be working,” Cloud told the WSJ.

He had been working at a chicken and waffles restaurant until he nailed the audition and was cast in the part.

The Gen Z coming-of-age drama follows a group of teenagers as they navigate love, school, drugs and life and the second season began on HBO on January 9.

Irish fans on the show reacted with glee and humour to the news of Angus’ Irish connections.

“Angus Cloud’s family being from Ireland and his real name being Conor is so funny, big Irish head on him,” one fan said on Twitter.

Many fans of the show reacted to the news that Cloud has a very Irish appearance.

“Angus cloud being Irish just makes so much sense now,” one fan on Twitter said while another said: “Can’t believe Angus Cloud is an Irish king we can claim him”.