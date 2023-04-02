Esosa Ighodaro: ‘I really enjoy reading TV scripts. I like seeing how writers shape the story on the page and how that translates to the screen’

My Cultural Life

Esosa Ighodaro likes seeing how the writers shape the story on the page. Photo: Steve Langan

Esosa Ighodaro is a screenwriter, director, vocalist, and actor (Kin, Harry Wild, Smother) based in Dublin, and was recently announced as a resident artist at Axis Ballymun where she founded Black Creatives Collective in 2022.

BOOK: Atlanta I really enjoy reading scripts. I’ve been reading some older TV pilot episodes a lot – Atlanta and Fleabag were the most recent. I like seeing how the writers shape the story on the page and how that translates on to the screen. I also enjoy reading the work-in-progress of friends and contemporaries, and seeing what stories and ideas are emerging and what themes other writers are interested in exploring.

​TV: Grey’s Anatomy I’m always watching a lot of different TV shows. Some for research, some for fun, most for both. I’m a long-time fan of Grey’s Anatomy  – at this stage they’re like old friends, and even though there are a lot of new characters now. I’m enjoying Abbott Elementary – it’s fresh, it’s light, it’s feel-good. I started an Apple TV+ trial so was trying to binge watch a lot of things – Shrinking, Severance, The Morning Show, Loot, and now I’m about to start on the new season of Ted Lasso. The trial is over… but I’m still subscribed!

​MUSIC: Outkast I’m currently listening back to some of my old favourites from the 1990s. It’s a mixture of things, one song leads to the next, from Outkast to Sade to Eminem to En Vogue. I guess I’m enjoying the nostalgia and singing along to lyrics I thought I’d forgotten.

Podcasts-wise, I’m listening to Into It: A Vulture Podcast and The Director’s Cut. And on radio I love the Moncrieff show on Newstalk. Great interviewer, he has some interesting guests on and I find him enjoyable and entertaining.

​OPERA: Macbeth I’m looking forward to seeing Blackwater Valley Opera Festival’s production of Macbeth in Lismore Castle, Waterford this summer. I don’t see a lot of opera so it feels like an extra special event. The venue is beautiful and it sounds like it’ll be an unmissable spectacle. I’ll be going with a couple of director friends who know far more than I do about opera. We’ll drive down together, so it’ll also have some lovely road trip vibes.

