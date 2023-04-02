Esosa Ighodaro: ‘I really enjoy reading TV scripts. I like seeing how writers shape the story on the page and how that translates to the screen’

My Cultural Life

Esosa Ighodaro is a screenwriter, director, vocalist, and actor (Kin, Harry Wild, Smother) based in Dublin, and was recently announced as a resident artist at Axis Ballymun where she founded Black Creatives Collective in 2022.

BOOK: Atlanta I really enjoy reading scripts. I’ve been reading some older TV pilot episodes a lot – Atlanta and Fleabag were the most recent. I like seeing how the writers shape the story on the page and how that translates on to the screen. I also enjoy reading the work-in-progress of friends and contemporaries, and seeing what stories and ideas are emerging and what themes other writers are interested in exploring.

​TV: Grey’s Anatomy I’m always watching a lot of different TV shows. Some for research, some for fun, most for both. I’m a long-time fan of Grey’s Anatomy – at this stage they’re like old friends, and even though there are a lot of new characters now. I’m enjoying Abbott Elementary – it’s fresh, it’s light, it’s feel-good. I started an Apple TV+ trial so was trying to binge watch a lot of things – Shrinking, Severance, The Morning Show, Loot, and now I’m about to start on the new season of Ted Lasso. The trial is over… but I’m still subscribed!

​MUSIC: Outkast I’m currently listening back to some of my old favourites from the 1990s. It’s a mixture of things, one song leads to the next, from Outkast to Sade to Eminem to En Vogue. I guess I’m enjoying the nostalgia and singing along to lyrics I thought I’d forgotten.

Podcasts-wise, I’m listening to Into It: A Vulture Podcast and The Director’s Cut. And on radio I love the Moncrieff show on Newstalk. Great interviewer, he has some interesting guests on and I find him enjoyable and entertaining.

​OPERA: Macbeth I’m looking forward to seeing Blackwater Valley Opera Festival’s production of Macbeth in Lismore Castle, Waterford this summer. I don’t see a lot of opera so it feels like an extra special event. The venue is beautiful and it sounds like it’ll be an unmissable spectacle. I’ll be going with a couple of director friends who know far more than I do about opera. We’ll drive down together, so it’ll also have some lovely road trip vibes.