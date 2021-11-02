Esme Wren appointed new editor of Channel 4 News

Esme Wren has been appointed as the new editor of Channel 4 News.

The journalist joins the programme, which is produced by ITN, from the BBC’s Newsnight, where she has been the editor for three years.

She will replace Ben de Pear, who stepped down as editor in August after nearly 10 years in the job.

Wren began her journalism career at the BBC in 1999 as a producer on Newsnight.

She went on to become the head of politics, business and specialist journalism at Sky News before returning to Newsnight in 2018 to become its second female editor.

Wren oversaw Newsnight’s exclusive interview with the Duke of York about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

She said: “I am hugely excited to be appointed editor of Channel 4 News and lead their fantastic team of talented presenters, reporters and producers.

“C4 has a rich history of reporting from across the globe and leading some of the most significant investigations of our time.

“I will look forward to further growing its audience across all platforms and build on its strong heritage of speaking to young and underserved audiences.”

Video of the Day

Louisa Compton, Channel 4 head of news, current affairs and sport, said: “Ben left very big shoes to fill – but if anyone can do it, Esme can.

“At a time when truly impartial journalism and trusted information is needed now more than ever, Esme will play a vital part in maintaining Channel 4 News’ reputation for world class journalism and building on all the things that make the programme the best in the business – including ground-breaking investigations, in-depth foreign reporting, first class analysis and a huge commitment to diversity and digital – whilst also taking the programme to new heights.”