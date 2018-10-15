Epic play charting rise and fall of Lehman Brothers moves to West End

A play charting the rise and collapse of the Lehman Brothers banking empire is moving to the West End.

The Lehman Trilogy spans the history of the investment giant, which filed for bankruptcy in 2008 at the outset of the global financial crisis.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the play tells the story of capitalist opportunity and collapse through 163 years of the financial firm’s history, from the hopes of immigrant founder Harry Lehman, to its sudden collapse linked to sub-prime mortgage trading.

Sam Mendes – who helmed the last two Bond movies – directs the play (Matt Crossick/PA)

The play, written by Stefano Massini, enjoyed a sell-out run at the National Theatre and will move to the Piccadilly Theatre next year.

A cast of just three actors – Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles – play a host of characters, transforming to reflect the movers and shakers behind the baking firm’s rise and fall.

The cast and director will return for the West End production, which will begin its run on May 11 2019.

Press Association